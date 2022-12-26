Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister criticizes SPD Minister Christine Lambrecht. © Marcus Brandt/dpa

Many criticize that Olaf Scholz’s turning point is not progressing fast enough. So does the Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther, who addresses Christine Lambrecht.

Kiel – On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine and the Ukraine war in its current form began. Three days later, on February 27, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a turning point in a special session of the Bundestag. As a result, a special fund of 100 billion euros to equip the Bundeswehr was announced.

Ten months later, Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther is addressing Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht. The CDU politician sometimes accuses the SPD minister of underestimating German companies when it comes to implementing the special fund.

100 billion special assets: “Not in good hands” with Lambrecht

Of course, both Daniel Günther and the CDU supported the 100 billion equipment package for the Bundeswehr. However, the Prime Minister has concerns about one person: Christine Lambrecht. “I don’t yet have the feeling that the Federal Minister of Defense is in good hands with this topic,” says Günther in an interview with the World.

Specifically, he accuses the SPD woman of making a misjudgment. According to Günther, Lambrecht does not trust German companies to be able to deliver the goods required by the Bundeswehr quickly enough. In his eyes, however, the problem lies elsewhere.

100 billion special assets: “It can’t just be about more money”

Günther sees the problem much more in the “complicated regulations and provisions of the procurement system of the Bundeswehr”, but not in the companies. That’s where politics has to start and enable more efficient decision-making processes. However, it cannot be “just about more money,” is his diagnosis. The Prime Minister sees several problem areas.

If orders are given to non-German companies, then the maintenance work and follow-up orders would also be done. In addition, one could make oneself dependent on other governments, which can become a problem, even with cooperation partners such as Switzerland. This could be clearly seen in the example of the supply of ammunition to Ukraine. In addition, German armaments companies have already increased their staff and now orders are missing: “Reliability and predictability are demands that our companies rightly make of politicians,” says Günther.

100 billion special assets: weapon systems “you won’t find them in hardware stores”

In November, Lambrecht resisted the criticism that she was not getting enough of the special fund: “You won’t just be able to get some systems off the shelf in the hardware store, seriously,” she said in the Bundestag, how daily News reported.

The former chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, also calls for a different pace in procurement: “War is raging here. That is why things cannot go on as in normal peacetime,” he says. Politicians must prioritize the procurement of necessary material. (LP)