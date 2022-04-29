Home page politics

Of: Patrick Freiwah

Daniel Günther (CDU) has been Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein since 2017. © IMAGO/Petra Nowack

Daniel Günther (CDU) is struggling to stay in power in the state elections in Schleswig-Holstein. The prime minister’s prospects seem good.

Kiel – When the 2022 state elections (overview of information) are due in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein on Sunday (May 8), Daniel Günther has good prospects of serving as prime minister for another legislative period. Surveys revealed that the CDU, with its top candidate, enjoys a fairly high reputation among the almost three million inhabitants.

According to reports, this is mainly due to the popularity of the native of Kiel, who, contrary to numerous prominent party colleagues, is not a friend of martial tones and gestures of power, but rather advocates restraint.

State election Schleswig Holstein 2022: Daniel Günther (CDU) is the most popular prime minister

Günther steers the political fortunes in Schleswig-Holstein rather calmly and in a balancing manner, since 2017 the 48-year-old has been doing this in a three-party coalition of CDU, Greens and FDP. Günther once explained that he was “by nature the reserved one and not the explainer of the world”.

Perhaps some incumbent colleagues in Germany could learn something from the married father. As the German Press Agency describes, the political scientist is currently the most popular prime minister in Germany when it comes to citizens’ satisfaction with the respective sovereigns.

Born in Kiel, he lives with his wife and children in Eckernförde and is a practicing Catholic, but is considered a liberal and open-minded CDU politician who tolerates same-sex marriages and also advocates the adoption rights of queer couples. According to Daniel Günther, he spends his free time not only with family and friends, but also with visiting sporting events, and he also keeps fit by running, for example.

Schleswig-Holstein election: Günther (CDU) as a “level-headed crisis manager”

Daniel Günther’s political career was geared towards the CDU early on: His career at the municipal level began in 1998 as a member of the Eckernförde City Council. In 2003 he became a member of the district council and deputy mayor before being appointed deputy chairman of the CDU parliamentary group in 2008. Daniel Günther became a member of the state parliament of his federal state Schleswig-Holstein in 2009, between 2014 and 2017 he was party leader of the CDU.

Günther’s rise to the office of Prime Minister came as a surprise: the Union Democrat had “stepped in” after the then CDU top candidate Ingbert Liebing had thrown in almost half a year before the 2017 SH election. The father of two daughters is also considered popular because he has been informing the population about the effects of the corona pandemic in a factual rather than polemical way since 2020. The portal 24Hamburg.de described Günther as a “level-headed crisis manager”.

It is likely that Günther will remain in office for another five years: according to surveys, the CDU enjoys a high reputation in Schleswig-Holstein – precisely because of its popularity. (PF)