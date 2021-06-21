The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Daniel Gollan, predicted this Sunday that “by September” they will be vaccinated against the coronavirus, at least with one dose, everyone over 18 years old in the province of Buenos Aires.

“As we are going, at the rate we are going, for a mathematical question, for September we will be vaccinated with the entire population over 18 years of age, “he predicted in an interview with C5N.

The official stated that this would be achieved thanks to the fact that ” more and more vaccines and this allows to have an increasing rhythm in the allocation of shifts “.

“We have vaccinated 53, 54 percent of the population that has been registered, “he stressed.

He even assured that “towards the end of August, beginning of September, we are going to have that feeling that we are dating, with a much more normal life, with a spring and a summer very different from the ones we had last year “.

On the other hand, when asked about the Winter Break, stated that “the careful tourism it will be possible “.

“In the country there is a very strong decrease (in cases). The indicators go down, mainly because of the care measures that were taken and because of the vaccination, “said Gollan.

Regarding the arrival of the Delta variant, of which three cases have already been detected in Argentina, he considered that “with care measures at the borders, you can delay “community circulation.

In any case, “measures of care, vaccination and efficacy of vaccination will be necessary. to avoid serious cases“.

Although he warned that “some of these variants achieve lower the effectiveness of vaccines“, he clarified that” even so, vaccines are still very good at preventing serious cases in all the variants that circulate in the world. “

In that sense, he celebrated that “the anti-vaccine campaign failed miserably”.

Reply to Mauricio Macri

Gollan dedicated a few words to Mauricio Macri, who two days earlier, in Mendoza, referred to the coronavirus like a “slightly more serious flu.”

Then, the former president asked “sorry for the mistake” on his Twitter account and sent them his “sorry to the people who were affected by this virus and to their families. ”

However, for Gollan, Macri’s mea culpa was just for “marketing”.

“I find it difficult to express my opinion when that person speaks. His role has been very sad. They minimized the situation. He had to go out and retract because they will have told him that from marketing what he said was not right, “he shot.

And he concluded: “But is what you think, because it is what he has always said, what he always thinks “.

