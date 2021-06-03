The Minister of Health of the province of Buenos Aires, Daniel Gollan, asked an expert debate at the Faculty of Medicine on the face-to-face classes to end the conflict that today faces the authorities of the City and the Province regarding the coronavirus restrictions.

“Why don’t we hold a debate at the Faculty of Medicine with all the world’s evidence and all the experts they want from one side and the other and thus draw conclusions?” Asked the Buenos Aires official in dialogue with FM Urbana Play, when consulted on the subject.

Gollan also added that both he and Fernán Quiros, the city’s Minister of Health, run away from the debate “and let the experts be there” to avoid being said that it is “the City against the Province”.

“It is a scientific question. Let’s see how many there are on one side and the other. If the vast majority think one thing and the evidence is overwhelming, it shows that the policy to be taken is not one of presence,” he stressed.

In addition, the Kicillof official remarked that there is a study in La Pampa “with very strong numbers that mark that the second wave was closely linked to school attendance“And he said that all the international evidence is added to that.

In turn, he explained that the return to the classroom will be possible “when the indicators that have been set are below 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants every two weeks.”

“Nobody denies the presence, the issue is what number we put. The United States put 300 every two weeks for every 100 thousand inhabitants, Germany chose 330, we put it at 500 and although it is already a fairly high number, we must stick to that “he compared.

On the other hand, he indicated that despite the fact that work is being done to guarantee care in the classrooms to maintain school attendance, there is international evidence that shows that “any movement of people produces an increase in infections.”

He also defended himself against the high school dropout rate and the delays in education in the Province and in almost the entire country due to the cut in attendance in 2020: “Who believes that a pandemic does not cause damage? That is the crux A lot of measures will be taken to compensate (the contents that have not been given) if the indicators go down and we are going to have a second semester very different from the first one “.

“The virus runs your bow. We can not advance dates. All over the world schools opened and had to close three or four times,” he concluded.

For Gollan, the first dose of Sputnik V generates “impressive protection”

The minister highlighted this Thursday that the first dose of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V against the coronavirus produces “impressive” protection and he remarked that with the second application the immunity time is prolonged. He also said that having the first dose of the Russian vaccine “would be the same as the first from Johnson & Johnson,” a vaccine that is single-dose.

“There is great protection with this vaccine. Yesterday we published a study carried out in the province of Buenos Aires on 140 thousand people who realizes that the protection it generates is impressive“, he indicated and pointed out that” the cellular response is excellent. “

He also specified that as batches with second doses arrive – he pointed out that some 400 thousand are expected for next week – the scheme will be completed “to give more duration to immunity.”

However, he asked the population dont worry because “it is well protected” and added that “with the second dose it stretches the immunity of the vaccine for longer.”

In this context, Gollan stated that less than 5% of the patients who are admitted to intensive care “are those who were vaccinated, since the vaccine reduces 95% of severe cases.” And he charted that since health personnel were immunized “practically no doctors and nurses get sick” and stated that infections among people over 60 years of age “are going down.”

“The average age of internees at the San Juan de Dios hospital in La Plata is 46 years old,” he explained, indicating that “patients aged 60 and 70 are no longer seen, and that is the impact of the vaccine.”

AFG