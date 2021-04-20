The controversy over the closure of schools ordered by the national government, in the midst of the second wave of the coronavirus, added in the last hours a new chapter with criticism for the vaccination of teachers in the City of Buenos Aires.

The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, held the Nation directly responsible for the low amount of doses received, in a clear response to Alberto Fernández.

And this Tuesday, from the province of Buenos Aires they got into the controversy and, without mentioning the Buenos Aires administration, they criticized the low level of inoculation of teachers in the City.

“We have been vaccinated 50%. Another jurisdiction said no because they stick to what the specialists say. I don’t know what they will have done with the Sinopharm vaccines when they could be given up to 60 years, because we take the opportunity to vaccinate teachers and vaccinate half of teachers and assistants “, affirmed the Buenosairean minister of Health, Daniel Gollan.

