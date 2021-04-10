The Minister of Health of the province of Buenos Aires, Daniel gollan, returned to polemicize this Saturday by denouncing that the referents of Together for Change bet on “Chaos, to explode the entire health system.”

“These are people who are betting heavily on chaos, that everything explodes, that exploit the healthcare system“warned the Buenos Aires official.

Speaking to FM La Boca, Governor Axel Kicillof’s minister pointed out, without mentioning her, against the president of PRO, Patricia Bullrich.

Gollan said that Bullrich represents the “toughest sector of the opposition” and regretted that the messages he disseminates on Twitter are “aggressive” and “are in line with a attack on public health“.

Patricia Bullrich. Photo Juano Tesone.

On the latter, he explained that the former Minister of Security “call to resist” the official restrictions that are put in place to try to contain the impact of the coronavirus.

“They are fuming that because they want to reach a situation of cases, because it is known that in a situation of chaos the ruling party is the one that has more to lose“, I consider.

For this reason, Gollan said that Together for Change undertook a “very filthy and dangerous campaign, because they play with death, to generate chaos talking about freedoms “.

“They bet on chaos because they think that in chaos, even if all Argentines lose, it doesn’t matter. They think they are going to get a political profit and that is what they are playing“, he accused.

The hit of the second wave of coronavirus

On the other hand, the head of the Buenos Aires health portfolio referred to the reappearance of coronavirus cases and warned that infections show a “disproportionate rise.”

“The hospitalization of intensive care beds, intermediate therapy and general beds with patients with covid increases alarmingly“, he specified.

And he paraphrased Governor Kicillof, reiterating that this is not a second wave but a “tsunami” of the pandemic.

“It is a tsunami. We are on the beach and we see a giant wave of 30 meters that is coming over us, we are working against the clock,” he explained.

For this reason, the Buenos Aires official once again defended the new restrictions, noting that they aim to prevent the collapse of the health system.

“We must prevent the collapse of the health system, which is very stressed,” he justified.

Gollan made these statements after the statement released this Saturday by the province of Buenos Aires with PAMI and representatives of prepaid to warn about the situation of the sector in the face of the second wave.

In the brief, they indicated that “more drastic measures are needed to reduce escalation in the transmission in a fast and forceful way “, because they admit that” at this rate, there is no health system that can hold out. “

The numbers in Buenos Aires

Coronavirus cases in the province of Buenos Aires amounted to 1,062,432 after confirming 12,452 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to Gollan’s portfolio, 29,079 people died in the Buenos Aires territory since the start of the pandemic in the country, in March 2020.

Likewise, it was reported that 5,791,328 Buenos Aires signed up to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The health portfolio explained that yesterday 84,633 people were immunized and that the total number of vaccines applied so far in Buenos Aires territory reaches 2,072,043, 1,805,404 with the first dose and 266,639 with the second.

LM