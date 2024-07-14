ANDThis Sunday, Daniel García-Peña, the new Colombian ambassador to the White House, lands in Washington. Named by President Gustavo Petro as a replacement for current Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo, the diplomat has already received the endorsement of the U.S. government and will present his credentials at the State Department at the beginning of this week.

Although García-Peña is still waiting to receive President Joe Biden’s approval to be able to officially represent the country at a ceremony whose date is yet to be determined, his administration in the US capital is starting amidst enormous expectations.

In fact, according to some diplomats, García-Peña will have to navigate perhaps the most stormy waters of bilateral relations in the last 30 years and in the midst of an uncertain future, severely accentuated by the current presidential race in the United States.

“I don’t envy the incoming ambassador. It’s hard to imagine a more challenging situation for a new Colombian ambassador to the United States,” Kevin Whitaker, former U.S. ambassador to Bogotá, told this newspaper, describing the moment.

Since the election of Andrés Pastrana in 1998, relations with Washington entered into a kind of bipartisan “romance” that This resulted in an investment of more than 15 billion dollars and the country was considered, from then on, by far, the best ally of the United States in the region.

However, That began to change with the victory of Gustavo Petro in June 2022 and the implementation of a leftist agenda that has not always been on the same page as the American one. and that has begun to cause friction.

Although both governments have made efforts to maintain a functional relationship and there are many points of agreement – ​​such as efforts to address climate change, migration and diversity issues – the deterioration in these 22 months that Petro has been in the Casa de Nariño has been noticeable.

“Unusually,” Whitaker says, “political disconnects abound. On all key issues in the bilateral relationship, especially those related to crime and drugs, the implementation of the 2016 peace agreement and democratic change in Venezuela, the Petro administration’s policies are at odds with traditional Colombian policies and the preferred approaches of the United States,” said the former ambassador, adding that, at the international level, The Petro administration’s position on the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza are, to a greater or lesser extent, “in tension with US policy.”

That disconnect is particularly acute in Congress, which approves funding for the country, and where Republicans control the House of Representatives.

In this body, especially among Florida legislators of Cuban-American origin, not a week goes by without criticism of President Petro’s decisions or statements.

he Senator Marco Rubio –who sounds like a candidate for Donald Trump’s vice presidency–, described the Colombian president’s Total Peace policy as one of “appeasement for “drug traffickers and terrorists and said that Petro was destroying two decades of progress in the country. In a recent editorial written for this newspaper, for example, and said that Petro was destroying two decades of progress in the country.

He also questioned his close relationship with the regimes in Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, and there is much concern about calls for constitutional reform, which he sees as a strategy by the president to perpetuate himself in power.

The House of Representatives, in fact, last month approved a version of the US budget for 2025 that reduces the resources planned for Colombia by half. –the first reduction of this magnitude in almost three decades– and sets strict conditions for the disbursement of the remaining funds.

In the language accompanying the bill, lawmakers make clear that their tough stance toward Colombia is due to the distrust they feel toward the leftist leader.

García-Peña’s challenges in the United States

It is in this hostile, almost toxic environment that García-Peña will have to move. His first challenge, in fact, will be to try to convince legislators to maintain the levels of funding that Colombia has received so far. and which usually add up to more than 400 million dollars annually.

The second, almost immediate, is the certification in the fight against drugs, which is normally issued by the US president in September of each year and on which the flow of anti-narcotics aid depends. Although everything indicates that Biden will give his approval, the poor performance in terms of crop eradication is causing tensions.

It is very difficult to sell legislators that things are going well when the country is flooded with coca.

While the United States understands that Petro has wanted to put more emphasis on issues such as interdiction, The constant growth of illicit crops and their production potential are cause for alarm. Particularly after it was revealed that only 2,500 hectares have been eradicated so far this year, compared to the 60,000 to 100,000 hectares destroyed in the same period in the past.

“It is very difficult to sell to legislators that things are going well when the country is flooded with cocaine,” a high-ranking source in the US government told this newspaper.

This, among other things, is one of the objectives of an upcoming visit to Washington by the director of the Police, former general William Salamanca.

Additionally, with the presidential elections in Venezuela just around the corner (July 28) and given that Colombia has offered to act as guarantor, García-Peña will have to explain this role and the country’s position in relation to the result.

Achieving bilateral results amid the presidential race

But perhaps the most complex thing for the new ambassador is that his tasks take place in the context of an unusual US electoral process. where two parties with diametrically opposed agendas compete.

In the Democratic Party, for example, it is not even clear whether President Biden will be the nominee and, for the moment, it appears fractured and distracted by this uncertainty. On the Republican side, everything revolves around Donald Trump, who promises a nationalist, domestically focused agenda that is very tough on immigration and drug trafficking.

The challenge for García-Peña, says Whitaker, “is enormous” since he has only a few months to establish relationships with both campaigns, knowing that drastic changes could come in January and, therefore, he must avoid showing favoritism.

Of course, the scenario of a return of Republican Donald Trump to the White House – which seems increasingly likely – could cause an earthquake in bilateral relations, which he would also have to weather during the year and a half of his remaining term in office.

Trump, as we recall, was on the verge of decertifying Colombia in the first year of his government, when Iván Duque was in the Casa de Nariño. With Petro, and in the current state of the fight against drug trafficking, that possibility would grow exponentially.

Likewise, Given the Republican’s emphasis on immigration issues, there would be great tension if Colombians continue to arrive at the border in record numbers. and the migratory flow through the Darien Gap is not reduced.

Furthermore, it is also likely that the Republicans will not only retain control of the House of Representatives but will also take over the Senate, which would give them absolute power over both the executive and legislative branches. A nightmare scenario for the interests of the Petro government.

Of course, Analysts also point out that the United States – even under Trump – needs Colombia for everything it represents at the regional level. and for being a key factor in solving the most pressing problems.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI – EL TIEMPO correspondent – Washington