Under the unison applause of the more than 10,000 spectators on Wimbledon Court 1, it ended yesterday the successful adventure of Daniel Galán from Bumangués in the oldest tournament in world tennis.

Galán, who on Friday became the first Colombian to reach the Wimbledon round of 16 in history, fell yesterday on the fast track (6-7 (4) 4-6 and 3-6) against the Italian Jannik Sinner, eighth tennis player in the world and third best of the under 21s, in the duel of that instance. And although it was logical that his face did not exude joy after defeat, The feeling of pride for completing one of the best weeks of his career was palpable on his diffident way to the dressing room.

The best racket in Colombia lived in the third grand slam of the year the approach to the real elite that was expected to begin to experience from the beginning of the year, if it were not for the abdominal problems that affected him at the start of the season.

And he did it to reach what will be the best ranking of his career (it will be in position 55, approximately, as of the update of July 17), putting the Colombian flag in the fourth round of a ‘big’ after more than a decade (the last one was Alejandro Falla, at Roland Garros 2011 ), being the South American who reached the furthest in the men’s draw of the current tournament and winning a purse of $262,000 (1,091,017,200 Colombian pesos).

Daniel Galán grew up in Wimbledon

From his triumphant debut against the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, number 27 in the international ranking, Daniel Galán (officially still 85th in the ranking), accustomed to an aggressive game, with a firm serve and a powerful forehand, began to take over the British pitch.



“Daniel is well suited to the conditions of the game on grass due to his style of play and it flows in a very natural way. Also, it’s not easy because on grass all the tracks are different. He is the one who most accommodates, enjoys and understands. And Daniel has understood it very well”recognized Xando Galán, his brother and assistant coach in the development of the tournament.

Then, after beating the German Oscar Otte (233 in the ATP ranking), in the second round, and the Swede Mikael Ymer (59), in the third phase, the ambition was greater. And that for that duel against Ymer, Daniel Galán suffered stomach problems that prevented him from having a good rest.

“A few days ago we were talking at Eastbourne (the tournament before Wimbledon), and I jokingly told him that he was a grass specialist and that if all the tournaments were on grass he would be the top 15 in the world…”, Xando declared in chat with the ATP staff. And Daniel, also accompanied by Santos, his father and his main coach, gave more strength to the family chorus: “I think my game is good for this surface where you have to attack, so I have to keep doing it. I like Wimbledon, I like the grass and I hope to consolidate more”.

“I feel very proud to have reached the round of 16. I hope I can continue to grow, improve what I need to improve and continue to believe in my game”, declared the tennis player from Bumangués.

Galán will reappear in official competition, in eight days, on the clay of the ATP 250 in Bastad (Sweden). A year ago he did not pass the qualifying round. This year he will go straight into the main draw. That is also his progress.

