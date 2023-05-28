Monday, May 29, 2023
Daniel Galán said goodbye very early to Roland Garros

May 28, 2023
Daniel Galán said goodbye very early to Roland Garros


Daniel Galan

The Colombian fell in the first round.

The performance of the Colombian tennis player did not last very long Daniel Galan at Ronald Garros, Well, this Sunday he fell in the first round at the hands of the Italian Matteo Arnaldi, with partials 2-6, 6-3, 6-0, 6-2.

Galán’s start was good, so much so that he broke serve twice and subdued his rival 2-6, but fell apart in the other sets.

(Piqué and Clara Chía: the big problem they staged in a jewelry store)
(Reinaldo Rueda exploded: he came out of the statements of James Rodríguez)

The Colombian’s numbers were not good. He had two aces, committed three double faults, won 83 points and won 11 games.

On paper the favorite was the Italian and he endorsed it on the court, as he came from being champion of the Murcia Challenge in Spain and reached the second round of the ATP 500 in Barcelona and the third in Madrid.

