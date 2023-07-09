Daniel Galán said goodbye to the Wimbledon Tournament

The Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan said goodbye to Wimbledon Tournament, When this sunday falls with the Italian Jannik Sinnerin the round of 16 and with partials 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-3.

Galán, number 85 in the world, could not achieve the second victory of his career against a ‘top ten’, after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas at the last US Open, but he stood up and fell with honors before Sinner, number eight in the world.

It could not

It was difficult for the Italian to bring down the Colombian, who came to have three break balls in the sixth game of the first set and saved the five he faced, until reaching a ‘tie break’ where Sinner demonstrated his superiority.

Even so, Galán did not break down and in the second set he started with an advantage and went up 2-4 before Sinner came back and now he accelerated for the match and for his second quarterfinal at Wimbledon.

The transalpine returns to the round in which last year he went two sets to zero up against Novak Djokovic.

Sinner will face Russian in quarters Roman Safiullin, who defeated in four sets Denis Shapovalov.

It will be the second match between the two tennis players after the Italian beat him at the 2022 ATP Cup.

