Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Daniel Galán is eliminated in his US Open debut after losing to Daniel Evans

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 30, 2023
in Sports
Daniel Galán is eliminated in his US Open debut after losing to Daniel Evans

Daniel Galan

Daniel Galán.

Daniel Galan.

The bumangués tennis player lost in three sets.

Daniel Galán was eliminated this Tuesday from the US Openafter losing in his debut against the British Daniel Evans, current 28th in the world ranking, 4-6, 2-6 and 5-7.

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Recommended

