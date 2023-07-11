Daniel Galán looks to the future after his successful visit to Wimbledon. The best Colombian tennis player today is already getting ready to face the auction of the year after reaching the fourth round of the oldest tournament in his sport. This was reaffirmed this Tuesday at a press conference.

“I have not dimensioned that I made the fourth round at Wimbledon. I have not dimensioned what has happened. After the third round, the issue of recovery was important because I finished very weak. Getting to the fourth round at Wimbledon means I’m doing better on hard court. On hard courts I have begun to have better results, but it is a surface in which I have a lot to grow, ”Galán said this Tuesday at a press conference managed by Colsanitas, his sponsor.

Regarding the jump that he is going to make in the ranking, of more than 25 positions, he stated: “If you are doing things well, those numbers will come, but I have to focus on work and numbers. It is important to improve both weaknesses and strengths. Tennis is very mental, one minute can change an entire match. It is something that we are talking about and working on every day with my dad, my brother and my physio”.

About the aspects to improve, Galán said: “I’ve been two days after the game and I’m still thinking and analyzing. You have the level, but you have to maintain concentration. You have to stay there longer to beat those types of players, especially in such long matches. I was able to take the match, but I had a slump in the third set. With these types of players you can’t afford to lose concentration. I have a fairly large field of improvement. In the service I feel better, but it can still be improved and to close the games it is essential. You have to pay much more attention to it and that’s what I’m doing”.

In the end, questioned about his absence in the Davis Cup for the series against Great Britain, Galán said: “It’s a shame not to have been in the Davis Cup in February. I want to be in the next one, although we still don’t know where we are going to play against Ukraine. There is still time, but I look forward to representing Colombia again”.

