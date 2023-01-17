Daniel Galán, eliminated from the Australian Open

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The bumangués tennis player fell against the Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.
January 17, 2023, 01:40 A.M.
Daniel Galán tried to beat his body, but he couldn’t. The bumangués tennis player was eliminated during his debut at the Australian Open when he fell against the Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.
His performance was hampered by an abdominal problem, which had already forced him to withdraw from the ATP 250 event in Adelaide.
The tennis player from Bumangués had an impeccable first set and defeated Chardy 6-1.
Then, in the second set, the Frenchman began to gain confidence, while Galán showed physical discomfort. Chardy won 7-5.
In the third set, despite his eagerness to stay on his feet, Galán ended up falling 1-6.
The game was stopped twice due to high temperatures.
For three hours the meeting was suspended; the thermometer marked more than 36 °C, which forced the tennis players to take shelter from the strong sun. Despite the pause, upon his return Galán did not come back: he lost the third and fourth sets, 6-1 and 6-4, respectively.
Expectation for what is coming, because you have to see the scope of the abdominal problems.
On the contrary, Chardy with the victory marked a good return to tennis after moving away from singles matches in 2020.
