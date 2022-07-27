Wednesday, July 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Daniel Galán, eliminated from the ATP 250 in Umag after losing to Giulio Zeppieri

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 27, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Daniel Galán at the ATP in Munich

Daniel Elahi Galan returns the ball to US Sebastian Korda during their first round match of the ATP tennis BMW Open in Munich

Daniel Elahi Galan returns the ball to US Sebastian Korda during their first round match of the ATP tennis BMW Open in Munich

The bumangués had beaten Fabio Fognini in the first round of the contest.

After his great victory last Monday against Fabio Fognini, Bumangués tennis player Daniel Galán, current n°99 in the ranking, lost in the round of 16 of the ATP 250 in Umag against Giulio Zeppieri 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 and was eliminated from the tournament.

ADVANCE

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Daniel #Galán #eliminated #ATP #Umag #losing #Giulio #Zeppieri

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The wait is over! "Rick and Morty 6" already has a release date: when and where can it be seen?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.