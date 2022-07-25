Daniel Galán defeats Fabio Fognini and goes to the second round at the Umag ATP

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The bumangués achieved one of the greatest triumphs of his career, with a great game.
July 25, 2022, 02:15 PM
Bumangués Daniel Galán debuted his entry into the top 100 of the ATP ranking with a brilliant victory 6-3 5-7 6-3 against Italian Fabio Fognini, current number 61, in the first round of the ATP 250 in Umag ( Croatia).
“I am very happy. We both had chances, but I am proud to have won. I think I should be more stable throughout the year. It has been difficult to climb the ranking, but I hope to stand firm.”
Now, Galán will have to face the Italian Giulio Zeppieri, who has just defeated the Argentine Pedro Cachín.
