Daniel Galán defeats Fabio Fognini and goes to the second round at the Umag ATP

Bumangués Daniel Galán debuted his entry into the top 100 of the ATP ranking with a brilliant victory 6-3 5-7 6-3 against Italian Fabio Fognini, current number 61, in the first round of the ATP 250 in Umag ( Croatia).

“I am very happy. We both had chances, but I am proud to have won. I think I should be more stable throughout the year. It has been difficult to climb the ranking, but I hope to stand firm.”

Now, Galán will have to face the Italian Giulio Zeppieri, who has just defeated the Argentine Pedro Cachín.

SPORTS