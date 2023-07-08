Daniel Galán, another great victory at the Wimbledon Tournament

Colombian tennis player Daniel Galan won his third round match at the Wimbledon tournamentwho played this Friday against Michael Yner and with partials 6-2, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-1.

With the victory, Galán becomes the first Colombian to advance to the round of 16 of this contest.

(Juan Fernando Quintero would leave Junior: he would have fought with ‘Bolillo’ Gómez) (Video: Luis Díaz and another special moment, this is how he proposed to Geraldine Ponce)

The rival

The game was not easy, as Yner had just defeated the American 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and 6-2 Taylor Fritz, number nine in the world and ranked ninth in this tournament.



Jannik Sinner (number 8 in the world), will be the Santanderean’s rival for the move to the quarterfinals.