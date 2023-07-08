Saturday, July 8, 2023
Daniel Galán, another great victory at the Wimbledon Tournament

July 8, 2023
July 8, 2023
in Sports
0
Daniel Galán, another great victory at the Wimbledon Tournament

Daniel Galan

Daniel Galán.

Daniel Galan.

The Colombian played against Mikael Yner.

Colombian tennis player Daniel Galan won his third round match at the Wimbledon tournamentwho played this Friday against Michael Yner and with partials 6-2, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-1.

With the victory, Galán becomes the first Colombian to advance to the round of 16 of this contest.
(Juan Fernando Quintero would leave Junior: he would have fought with ‘Bolillo’ Gómez) (Video: Luis Díaz and another special moment, this is how he proposed to Geraldine Ponce)

The rival

The game was not easy, as Yner had just defeated the American 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and 6-2 Taylor Fritz, number nine in the world and ranked ninth in this tournament.

Jannik Sinner (number 8 in the world), will be the Santanderean’s rival for the move to the quarterfinals.

