This Thursday the National Road Championships 2024, that were carried out on the roads of the department of Boyacá. Daniel Felipe Martínez was crowned champion in this Thursday's time trial and beat the favorites Nairo Quintana, Egan Bernal and Rigoberto Urán.

The men's ITT had a route of 41.8 kilometers. The departure was in Transportation Terminal of the municipality of Paipaand the arrival in the Plaza de Bolívar de Tunja.

Daniel Felipe Martínez debuted with Bora-Hansgrohe and He won the gold medal with a time of 54 minutes, 02 seconds and 83 thousandths, beating second place by more than a minute.

Fourth crown for the 27-year-old cyclist in the time trial of the National Road Championships, he also won gold in 2019, 2020 and 2022. In addition, he took silver in the 2018 edition.

Brandon Rivera (Ineos) He took second place and the silver medal after a time of 55 minutes, 40 seconds and 11 thousandths, 1:38 behind Martínez.

While the podium was completed Rodrigo Contreras, who He was third, stopping the clock at 55 minutes, 58 seconds and 52 thousandths, 1:56 away from the winner of the day. The 29-year-old cyclist is on the podium for the second consecutive year and equals his third place in the 2023 edition.

For its part, Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team), who was returning to compete professionally after almost a year of absence, finished fourth and completed the course with a time of 56 minutes and 3 seconds.

Egan Bernal, from the Ineos team, who completed the test in 57 minutes and 05 seconds, took sixth place.

While Rigoberto Uran He stopped the clock with a time of 58 minutes and 20 seconds, finishing in eighth place in the test.

Men's Under-23 event

Feddy Alejandro Ávila, of the Colombia Potencia de la Vida team, took the crown in the stopwatch test, in the Under-23 category after completing the course with a time of 59 minutes, 16 seconds and 72 thousandths.

Second was his teammate Brayan Stiven Vargas at 6 seconds and with a time of 59 minutes, 22 minutes and 78 thousandths. The podium was completed Brandon Rojas after stopping the clock at 59 minutes, 24 seconds and 78 thousandths.

Women's time trial

In the category CRI elite ladieswhich started from the bomb Freedomnear Sotaquirá, and which had the finish line in the Bolívar Square in Tunjain a route of 26.5 kilometers, the champion was Diana Penuela, from the DNA Pro Cycling team and with a time of 41 minutes and 32 seconds.

Karen Lorena Villamizar (Bonebreaker Project) was second with a time of 41 minutes and 58 seconds, 26 seconds behind the winner. While Ana Cristina Sanabriafrom the squad Colombia Power of Life She was third with 42:52.

U-23 female branch

Carolina Vargas, of the team Eneicat CM Team, She was crowned U-23 national champion in the time trial. The rider finished the test between the Puma La Libertad Service Station near Sotaquirá and the Plaza de Bolívar in Tunja, with a time of 43 minutes, 50 seconds and 21 thousandths.

The woman from Antioquia took the gold medal after beating by one hundredth of a Elvia Cárdenas (Colombia Power of Life), who completed the 26.5 kilometer route with a time of 43 minutes, 50 seconds and 22 thousandths

Gabriela Lopez, of the Indeportes Antioquia team, completed the category podium with a time of 44 minutes and 10 seconds, 20 seconds more than the winner.

