Daniel Felipe Martínez flies in the time trial and gets into the ‘top 10’ of the Dauphiné

Daniel Felipe Martínez flew in the Dauphiné. This Wednesday, the Soachuno cyclist from the Ineos team had an outstanding time trial in the French race by entering eleventh place in a stage in which the Danish Mikkel Bjerg was the fastest, setting a time of 37 min and 28 s.

After your result, Martínez is ninth overall, one minute and seven seconds behind Bjerg, the new leader.

Martínez, in the ‘top 10’ of the Dauphiné; egan bernal fight

Egan Bernal was in 40th place of the day, 2 min and 37 s behind Bjerg, three times world champion in the under 23 modality.

Second place went to fellow Dane and great Dauphiné favourite, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma), 12 seconds behind, and third to Frenchman Remi Cavagna (Soudal Quick Step), 27 seconds behind.

The general changes the leader in favor of Mikkel Bjerg, while the second place goes to Vingegaard at 12 seconds and the third for the British Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) at 34.

This Thursday the fifth stage will be held between Cormoranche-sur-Saône and Salins-les-Bains, of 191.1 km.

Four stages remain to be played.

SPORTS

*With EFE

