Phil Bauhaus He took the victory in stage 3 of the Tirreno Adriatico, a 225-kilometer section of the route between the towns of Volterra and Gualdo Tadino, which was decided in an exciting and bumpy final sprint under the intense cold.

The Colombian Daniel Felipe Martínez He did not lose track of his rivals and continues in the fight for the general classification in the race of the two seas, the one from Bora is in the top-20 after a very difficult fraction.

It was a stage overtaken by rain that began to open in the first kilometers with the escape of Jan Stöckli and Samuele Zoccarato, who ventured to seek a very difficult victory.

The escapees managed to lap more than 11 minutes ahead of the peloton, but the breakaway began to collapse after the first 100 kilometers. Zoccarate he left alone and Stöckli he was left unable to keep up with his adventure companion.

The group of favorites began to pick up the pace due to the strong cold that hit the fraction. With 21 kilometers to go before the finish line, and with the arrival of the mountain, the day's escape was neutralized, the main group tightened up and EF Education Easy-Post led the climb.

The Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz He put on his overalls and was in charge of setting the pace, clenching his teeth hard, the runner-up of the Tour Colombia 2024 who did not give his rivals any respite with his strong pedaling.

The effort bore fruit and he was left with the mountain pass of Casacastalda just over 16 kilometers from the finish line. The Ecuadorian climbed to the first place in the mountain classification in the Tyrrhenian Adriatic.

After the mountain prize, the pace calmed down, the EF's momentum remained in the port. The main group became a single block, Ineos It was placed on one side, the Bora on the other and the EF Education moved in the middle, the table seemed ready for a wheel-to-wheel battle.

However, the three favorite teams to win the general classification gave the spotlight to other contenders to take the stage victory.

The German Bauhaus positioned himself for the sprint after a dangerous curve that caused several riders to fall and fought wheel to wheel for the stage victory against the Italian Jonathan Milan, who finished second.

Third was the Frenchman Kevin Vauquelin