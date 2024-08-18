DDaniel Felipe Martinez It is the main card of Colombia to fight for a place on the podium of the Tour of Spain 2024, which began with an individual time trial.

The Colombian is not ruled out in the fight for the general classification, even though he arrives as the Slovenian’s domestique. Primoz Roglic and from Russian Aleksandr Vlasov, who will be the leaders of the Red Bull Bora team.

Both riders have just retired from the Tour de France by fall and his physical condition is unknown. Different situation to that of Daniel Felipe, a rider who has been preparing for the Vuelta for three months and would be his team’s ace up its sleeve.

What I did this year by Martinez invites you to dream of the podium, he was runner-up in the Giro d’Italia, Although this result was not expected, he won the time trial at the National Road Championships. He also has the pace to represent Colombia in the road race at the last Olympic Games.

“As we saw at the Giro d’Italia, he will compete in the race despite being behind Roglic and Vlasov. He is physically fit, he did specific preparation on the road to Paris and continued preparing for the race in Spain. He will be on the podium, among the top three in the Vuelta a España“Raúl Mesa, technical director of cycling in Colombia, told EL TIEMPO.

“Everyone thinks Roglic is the man, but because of what he did in the Giro he is one of the favourites. Last year they said that Daniel He was only a classics or one-week racer, but this year he showed that he is a cyclist for the big races,” added Mesa.

The 79th edition does not have any big favourites for the title, the absence of riders such as Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard They open up the fight for the general classification more, because the top candidate is the current champion. Sepp Kuss, who missed the Tour de France due to testing positive for Covid-19.

“Sepp Kuss was also absent from the Tour due to illness. He is a great rider, but we have to wait and see. We don’t see a clear favourite for the race,” said the trainer.

In the platoon is also Nairo Quintana, who has had a difficult season, comes from falling in Burgos and Catalonia, His best moment was in the Giro, when he fought for stage victories with Pogacar.

“It’s a shame for Nairo because he was very motivated for the Lap. He was unlucky with the fall, but we could see him winning stages. He is looking for a contract renewal, he wants to show the team that he is still valuable,” said the cyclist. Diana Penuela.

Rigoberto Urán is an unknown quantity, he will compete in the last Grand Prix before retiring and he wants to leave cycling in style. “He has not competed for several months, without any races in his legs, but he is a rider who always surprises. He is very intelligent when it comes to racing and we could see him in a very good position, and this being his last race he is going to enjoy it,” he said.

Harold Tejada, Santiago Umba, Einer Rubio and Brandon Rivera will also be there, and why not, think about going for a victory in one of the eight mountain stages in this Vuelta a España.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS