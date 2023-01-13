Saturday, January 14, 2023
Daniel Faccini leaves LAAC 2023 due to health problem

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 13, 2023
in Sports
Daniel Faccini

Daniel Faccini, Colombian golfer.

Daniel Faccini, Colombian golfer.

The Colombian could not face the second round in Puerto Rico.

This Friday the second round of the Latin American Amateur Championship golf, in Puerto Rico, where 7 Colombians remain in action, after the withdrawal of one of them, Daniel Faccini.

Faccini had a health problem since Thursday and did not start the second day of the tournament as a precaution.

‘He had an arrhythmia’

LAAC 2023 is held in Puerto Rico.

The president of the Colombian Golf Federation, Camilo Sanchezconfirmed to EL TIEMPO that the athlete presented an arrhythmia that forced his departure and his return to the country immediately to undergo medical check-ups.

“He reported a health problem, he has an arrhythmia and yesterday at the 11th hole it hit him, so as a precaution he consulted with the organization and it is best that he retire. We returned him to Colombia,” said Sánchez.

“Daniel had been preparing for a while but he did not feel well and being a delicate subject it was the best,” he added.

Faccini would have no problem participating in the next tournament in which he is confirmed, in the Bogota Country Club Championshipwhich is part of the Kom Ferry Tour.

PAUL ROMERO
EL TIEMPO editor sent to Puerto Rico
Invited by LAAC
@PabloRomeroET

