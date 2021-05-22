The singer Daniel F was encouraged to share part of his experience during his beginnings in the musical environment, and assured that on several occasions it was “Terruqueado” because his songs did not go hand in hand with his “aesthetic concepts or radio stereotypes” of some people.

Through his social networks, the rocker told this anecdote by way of announcing a free “Soundcheck” that he will carry out this Saturday, May 22nd.

“Terruqueada and terruqueada of my heart. When I was just singing my songs (on the street, alone, with an acoustic guitar, between 1979 and 1982), There was never a lack of someone who, from a window or from an adjoining sidewalk, shouted: “Shut up that communist music!” ”He mentioned at the beginning of his Facebook post.

“It was obvious that, for some people, the songs that DO NOT go with their aesthetic concepts and radio stereotypes, were ‘subversive’, ‘leftist’, ‘terrucas’. And what I sang about was exactly the same thing I sing today: about impossible loves, breakups, or about small trips inside oneself. For this reason, we have called this new recital ‘For a Forbidden Street’, for the prohibitions of every day, for that constant attempt by certain people who tell you that your dreams do not deserve to be dreamed, and for the terruqueos that we live every so often “, Concluded the singer.

Photo: Facebook

