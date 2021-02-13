Despite the conjuncture of the second wave of the new coronavirus, many artists do not want to leave Valentine’s Day unnoticed, so they have been organizing fundraising events.

For example, the renowned Peruvian musician and writer Daniel F will give one of his highly anticipated solo acoustic shows: “Cantos, gato y relatos”. Everything will be via streaming, through the Facebook Live platform.

The show will take place this Saturday, February 13 through its official Facebook. In the event of Panic Productions, the musician will condense songs dedicated to Valentine’s Day and among them will tell personal passages from his life.

“Songs, cats and stories” is the name of the meeting. Daniel has a great love for cats so he has a lot in his house. Their tender cats end up being part of each show that the musician offers by intervening as if playing before the cameras of their presentations via streaming. It is time to dedicate a complete show to them.

The ticket price is S / 20. The start time will be at 9:00 pm, exact time.

