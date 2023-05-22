Daniel Esteve, 53 years old and head of Desokupa, knows what it is like to be detained. The Mossos investigated and arrested him twice more than a decade ago. Back then, he was in morososbcn.com, a debt collection business. The website was already a declaration of intent: “Expedited collections, without invoice and money B”. On both occasions it came to nothing because he acted to the limit of the law, police sources explain. And because in the second arrest, in 2008, the GEI – the special intervention groups of the Mossos – burst the testicle with a stun grenade to the worker who was traveling with him in a Porsche Cayenne. “That diluted everything,” they add.

The charismatic leader of Desokupa, a company between extrajudicial evictions and the far-right fashion brand, has resurfaced with the municipal elections. Become a youtuber of success, Esteve has spurred an artificial conflict in the Bonanova neighborhood of Barcelona, ​​with some squatters who have been in two houses owned by Sareb, known as the bad bank, for more than seven years. “He knows how to see where the business opportunity is,” point out other police sources. On May 11, he attracted all the attention for calling a protest in front of La Ruïna and Kubo, the two buildings in question, which ended without incident, in a city where occupations fell by 18% last year, although it is still at the head of Spain

Esteve started in the 90s in the world of nightlife security. There, these same sources indicate, the first opportunities for the debt collection business were born. With two or three people — ”he went with one of those who appeared in the Zumosol ad, who was called The juice, and said he was Russian to be more scary”—they used “expedited” ways to get that money. “He called, he was in good spirits with the person, and then he appeared with two or three more,” police sources recall. “I’m telling you in a good way, because I want to save you trouble. These people, perhaps, call some Colombians ”, the sources reproduce, by way of example, some of the conversations he had. “Intimidating calls, but be careful,” he summarizes.

Various sources agree that the key, in a very similar way to what is happening now with Desokupa, was “performance”. One of the debtors who denounced Esteve recounted that they placed plastic on the ground, took out pliers and saws, as if they were going to cut them. Even if they didn’t do anything to them later, the effect was immediate: “It scared them. And the more you intimidate, the more fear you cause, the less damage you have to do to get what you want,” the same sources describe. They also remind another worker that when he took off his shirt he had a swastika tattooed on his chest. On the social networks of morososbcn.com They posted a video from 25 years ago of Esteve, boxing at the Palau Sant Jordi with a knuckle against dani el boloanother person from the world of nightlife in Barcelona. Esteve leaves him KO and kicks him to the ground. Chairs fly from the audience against Esteve, while he celebrates his victory.

The Mossos investigated the members of morososbcn.com for criminal organization, injuries, threats… Without ever being able to prove it. Esteve always claimed that the police were after him for personal reasons. After the two missteps with the Catalan police, in 2015 Esteve made his way into a market niche also derived from the world of security: vacating homes. In various interviews he has recounted that he helped a friend whose apartment had been occupied, and new clients began to appear.

A Mossos report details the evolution of the Desokupa company. “First they identified themselves as a private security company and legal representatives of the property,” the document explains. After the complaint for intrusion, they began to identify themselves as access controllers and are currently defined as “mediators, lawyers and/or legal representatives of the property”. The Catalan police have opened proceedings against them 28 times, for threats, coercion, damage, injuries… Crimes that are very difficult to prove in court, with no record of convictions against the company to date.

Esteve is a businessman, say police sources, who separates him from the Boixos Nois, Los Casuals and other small groups of neo-Nazi ideology that also grew in the nineties in the heat of private security and the stands of Barça. “He never bowed down to those people,” they say. Although he repeats that he does not belong to any political party, in his networks Esteve has supported far-right Vox candidates on various occasions. The head of his list in Barcelona, ​​Gonzalo Oro Pulido, was the only politician who attended the protest called in the Bonanova on May 11.

The municipal elections in Barcelona have also been a shock to the Desokupa company, registered under the name Conciencia y Respeto 1970, which closed 2021 with losses worth 180,000 euros, according to its accounts, compared to 240,000 profits in 2020. Focused on social networks, where he has more than half a million followers, Esteve has also set up a YouTube channel and has announced actions to merchandisingsuch as distributing a thousand T-shirts with your brand.

His activity on Twitter, YouTube or Instagram in recent weeks has been frantic. Sitting in front of the computer, in the car or at the gates of the City of Justice, with speeches lasting more than three minutes in a humorous and populist tone, Esteve lashes out at the squatters, at the mayoress of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, at the majority of left-wing parties and against anyone who criticizes him. “We are going to make history”, he repeats, in his videos, where he has announced a new call for protests for this week in Barcelona. Police sources recall that despite his good omens on the networks, in Bonanova, Desokupa barely gathered half a thousand people.

