The leader of Desokupa, Daniel Esteve, announced this Tuesday that he has filed two complaints against the former Minister of Equality and Podemos MEP, Irene Montero, for having classified his company as a “neo-Nazi gang” and demand that the Government make it illegal. Through a video published on his social networks, Esteve has indicated that the legal actions respond to statements by Montero that, according to him, threaten his honor and that of his company.

The complaints focus on two recent interventions by Montero: one in the program Café d’idees from TVE and another in everything is a lie of Four. According to the texts presented by Esteve’s lawyer, which he has shown in the video, The MEP’s statements are “false and offensive” and are causing “enormous harm” to your image and that of your company. In both lawsuits, he requests compensation of 30,000 euros and a public rectification within a period of ten days.

Last week, the leader of Desokupa called on his followers on social networks to demonstrate on Friday in front of the Garibaldi Tavern, of which former vice president Pablo Iglesias is a partner and where Montero presented his book. we will have done something. The same day, Esteve withdrew that call and He alleged that it was “trolling” against “lefties”so in the end he did not show up. However, given the possibility of its interruption, hundreds of people gathered nearby to support the MEP.

Before starting the event, Montero described Desokupa as a “band of neo-Nazis” and that they do “business” by “persecuting the most vulnerable people.” Therefore, urged the Government to act to outlaw the companya maxim that he has repeated on several occasions since then and that he has linked as one of the conditions for Podemos to support the next General State Budgets.

Asked if she considers that the Executive is going to give in to her request and the program Café d’ideesMontero has assured that “If you want budgets you will have to do it.” The former minister has criticized the “impunity” with which, in her opinion, the company operates in Spain and has reproached the fact that there are institutions that hire its services. “These Nazis are the armed wing of a judicial, political and media right,” he highlighted.

An attempt to “blackmail the Government”

In response, the leader of the extrajudicial eviction company has described Montero’s statements as a attempt to “blackmail the government” and has attacked her accusations: “Dear Irene, you call me a Nazi six times in two minutes. You have a mental problem.” In this sense, he has indicated that his legal team has filed two complaints in which a total of 60,000 euros are requested.

“In every complaint, my lawyer requests compensation of 30,000 euros, since these statements are causing enormous damageand to make a public rectification in the next 10 days,” Esteve explained. “[Irene Montero] has made some offensive statements, repeatedly stating that [Desokupa] “This is an organization of Nazis and fascists, and it urges the President of the Government to outlaw our representative in exchange for supporting the budgets,” reads one of the texts.

“Desokupa is a legal company that has its workers registered, that has a civil liability policy, that pays a lot of taxes because it earns a lot of money and that, in addition, In more than 9,000 ‘evictions’ he has not received a single conviction“, Esteve has defended. Thus, he has indicated.

On the other hand, it has also influenced the failure of Montero to summon his followers to the Lavapiés event. ““You have called on all the ‘podemites’ in Spain and only 300 have shown up,” has highlighted, despite the fact that there are no official figures of the protesters who went to the Garibaldi Tavern. “How are you going to stop anything?” He added, alluding to the former minister’s words that citizens are the ones who can “stop fascism.”