When persecuted, he was able to open a hole in US public opinion. He explained why he was against the war in Ukraine, another inhuman and unsuccessful massacre. Until the end he fought for change

A man against the system. He left us Daniel Ellsberg, the brilliant economist and military analyst who managed to ignite the spark of a generation, putting an end to the American war in Vietnam. It was he who passed the famous Pentagon Papers to the New York Times and al Washington Post, a top-secret Pentagon study of government decision-making in Vietnam, showing the lies they were telling Americans about an inhumane and failed war.

READ ALSO: Argentina, the role of the bishops on the “desaparecidos”. Shadows of Pope Francis

For his action he was indicted for espionage, for plotting against the United States, and persecuted by the Nixon government. He became a peace activist. Henry Kissinger called him “the most dangerous man in America”. Part of his story is told in the beautiful film The Post by Steven Spielberg. In 2018, he received the Olof Palme Prize for his “profound humanism and outstanding moral courage”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

