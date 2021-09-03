The president of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB), Mizael Conrado, announced in an interview held late this Thursday night (2) that the Paralympic multimedallist Daniel Dias, who has just retired from swimming pools, will be Brazil’s flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Paralympics in Tokyo (Japan), which takes place next Sunday (5) at the Olympic Stadium.

“The flag bearer of Brazil, as it should be, is a tribute to the greatest athlete in all history, the greatest athlete in Paralympic swimming in the world. The flag bearer who will lead the Brazilian pavilion will be Daniel Dias”, declared Mizael Conrado.

You asked, you asked… and the president of the CPB, @Mizaelconrado, announces: @DanielDias88 will be the BRAND BEARER of Brazil at the closing ceremony of the #Paralympic Games from Tokyo. It deserves too much, right? LEGEND will retire in style! pic.twitter.com/ITDmPvafv5 — Brazilian Paralympic Committee -ブラジルパラリンピック委員会 (@cpboficial) September 3, 2021

With 27 Paralympic medals in his career, Daniel Dias said goodbye to the competitions last Wednesday (1), in the final of the 50 meters (m) freestyle, which ended in fourth position. In the Japanese capital, the Brazilian won three bronze medals, in the 200 m freestyle, 100 m freestyle and in the 4×50 m freestyle mixed 20 points relay.

This will be the third time that Daniel Dias will carry the Brazilian flag through the Olympic stadium during a Paralympic Games ceremony. The swimmer was the standard bearer at the closing of the 2008 Games (Beijing) and at the opening of the 2012 Games (London).

