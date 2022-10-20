The hurricane Ian not only has it left corpses in its path through Florida. He has also left floods and electric cars on fire. It seems that the latter has been due to the contact of the salt water with the lithium in the batteries. The apocalyptic images that we have seen these days have made us think that there is a dystopian world, a sinister world that is contained within this same world that we so familiarly inhabit.

There was a time when natural disasters were not televised and people knew of their existence from the stories that were made of them. Already put, it should be remembered that the report that inaugurated modern journalism was the one written by Daniel Defoe about the devastating storm that crossed England in early December 1703. To carry out his report, Defoe studied the meteorological phenomenon from its scientific origin . At that time it was believed that the cause of the wind was due to the influence of the sun “on vaporous matter”.

Damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Río (Cuba) EFE/ Yander Zamora Yander Zamora (EFE)

However, in Defoe’s story science is relegated to a second -or third- plane. For him, that hurricane that England suffered was a divine punishment that took away chimneys and bell towers, and that dragged ships inland.

One of those ships was the HMS Association which was fired more than a thousand kilometers away. She was at the mouth of the Thames and ended up in the port of Gothenburg, Sweden.

The dimensions of so much horror had to be written and, for this, Defoe collected the testimonies of a multitude of survivors. He did so by placing an ad in the London Gazette in the days following the storm, asking that his account be sent by letter. The response was immediate, hundreds of people wanted to be part of the event and Defoe created a choral work about the cyclone that hit England and of which he was one more victim. As he passed by, he destroyed the wall of the cell where the writer was imprisoned for disrespecting a political representative.

Although Galileo’s treatise on the tides had already been published, if we read Daniel Defoe’s work we can get an idea of ​​how atmospheric phenomena were perceived in those times, always closer to divine origin than scientific origin. In the aforementioned treatise on the tides, Galileo related the winds to the rotation of the Earth, an erroneous hypothesis, but whose scientific basis brought it closer to the scientific reason of the times.

To conclude that the origin of the winds is related to the solar effect that passes through the atmosphere and heats a ground that, in turn, ignites the air that surrounds it, thus increasing its volume, to reach this conclusion, the astronomer Edmund Halley with his maps and little arrows; studies that became the seed of what would later be the cartographic representation of the winds that we know today.

Then came Humboldt, and Wilhelm Dove, and John Dalton, and George Hadley, scientists who brought us air rarefied by heat, a phenomenon they pointed out as the primary cause of the winds. However, it was still unclear how the storms formed.

That is why, for a long time, storms were considered divine punishments and any scientific explanation was a lack of respect for God, the Supreme Being in whom even Descartes and Daniel Defoe believed, who gave himself up to religious faith until he slept with it the night before. reason. However, his report preserves the lightning of a method that also draws the storm in its most scientific aspect.

