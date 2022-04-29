In the world of cinema there is the term “Actor’s actor” and that is Daniel Day-Lewis. A monster of interpretation and living legend who today celebrates 65 years of life, as well as 42 years of an impeccable career. All that is owed to the public is a good performance, according to Humphrey Bogart, and he has surpassed the great expectations they have had since he emerged as the standard bearer of the ‘Brit pack’.

He was named as the world’s greatest actor by Time. “It amounts to discussing whether Messi is more talented than Pele or whether Napoleon Bonaparte surpasses Alexander the Great as a military genius,” muses The Guardian’s Joe Queenan. For the honoree, it is a title that could be taken from him over time. To our regret, he is a star that only comes once a generation.

With a masterful command of the technique, impressive commitment and rigorous methods, he built his papers like a craftsman, leaving no room for imagination. He never broke character on set and everyone participated in the illusion that Day-Lewis provided on set. Since this was not seen on screen, but the result was, we share with you how each personality behind the camera was transformed and made his own.

“My Left Foot” (1989)

Despite his cerebral palsy, the protagonist managed to break down all the barriers that prevented his integration into society, thanks to his tenacity and the unconditional support of his mother. The moving film is based on an autobiographical account by Irish painter and writer Christy Brown and helped Day-Lewis further her own take on method acting.

To play the severely paralyzed character, he refused to leave the wheelchair even off-screen. This situation forced the production team to move and spoon feed him. He flagellated himself and earned the anger of his teammates to such an extent that he could feel Brown’s embarrassments firsthand.

“Last of the Mohicans” (1992)

In 1757, the French and English fight on American soil while Hawkeye seeks only to accompany the daughters of a British officer to the English strong William Henry. This is suffering the siege of the French and the ferrets, complicating his journey much more.

The actor underwent rigorous weight training and learned to make a living from the woods, just like his character. I mean, he camped, hunted, fished, and even worked wood and learned how to make canoes. During the recordings, he never left the long rifle with which he faced his enemies in fiction.

“In the name of the father” (1993)

Gerry Conlon is a thug who does nothing useful, to the chagrin of his father Giuseppe, a quiet and polite man. After confronting the Irish Republican Army, he ends up accused of participating in a terrorist attack and is sentenced to life in prison with “the Guildford four”. With the help of his dad and his lawyer, he sets out to prove his innocence at all costs.

Multiple reports revealed that Day-Lewis spent periods of time in a prison cell where he asked for cold water to be poured on him and verbally abused him. In addition, he lost 2 pounds in weight and kept his Northern Irish accent throughout.

Gangs of New York (2002)

Set in 1863, New York is dominated by political corruption, and gang warfare only causes chaos. In this context, the young Irish immigrant Amsterdam Vallon wants revenge on Bill “the butcher” for killing his father.

Keeping her accent and learning to throw knives were no problem. However, he was diagnosed with pneumonia after refusing to wear a warmer coat. His health was in danger, but they happily persuaded him to seek medical treatment.

“There will be blood” (2007)

A story about family, greed and religion. Daniel Plainview moves to a miserable town in order to make his fortune. As he gets richer, his principles and values ​​disappear, heralding a tragic outcome.

The actor was drawn to early 20th century Texas. “It was a mysterious and intriguing world. I thought, ‘God help me, I’m going to have to do this,’” he revealed for the Pinewood Dialogue. Despite this, the entrance to a mine shaft fell off and a rib was fractured. “OK that’s fine. It’s probably not a movie until Daniel breaks a rib or two, you know?” director Paul Thomas Anderson thought at the time.

Lincoln (2012)

As the American Civil War drew to a close, President Abraham Lincoln proposed an amendment banning slavery in the United States. What he never imagined is that he would face the biggest crisis of conscience of his life in a race against time to get the necessary votes.

To become Lincoln, Day-Lewis prepared for 1 year, read more than 100 books and worked extensively with the makeup artist to achieve an almost indistinguishable physical resemblance. His role was so acclaimed that he was featured on the cover of Time magazine as the “greatest actor in the world.”

“Phantom Thread” (2017)

With “The Phantom Thread”, the artist decided to retire from acting, but not before leaving us with a sophisticated drama in which he gives life to the famous couturier Reynolds Woodcock. His life changes when he meets Alma, a sweet young woman who soon becomes his muse and lover.