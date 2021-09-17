For a couple of years it was confirmed that 007: No Time to Die It would be the last film in the franchise to have the participation of Daniel Craig What James bond. Now with a few weeks to go before its premiere, the actor was caught saying goodbye to the role in an emotional video.

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 James Bond film. 🍸 @ 007 pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z – Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

Craig, who has played the titular British agent since 2005, thanked the entire cast and everyone who has been involved with the franchise since its arrival. By the time the video ends, the actor simply can’t hold back the tears anymore and for a fraction of a second we can see the exact moment when he breaks down in tears.

Previously, Craig said he was ready to hand over the baton to someone else, and it looks like it will be Lashana lynch whoever gets the paper. There were different proposals on who should play the agent, including Henry Cavill and Idris Elba, but evidently this did not happen. Which actor would you have liked to see in this role? Leave us your answer in the comments.

007: No Time to Die hits theaters next October 8th.

Via: ComicBook