Today the ninth season of Exatlón México begins. The program hosted by Antonio Rosique will present the confrontation between the red and blue teams, which, on this occasion, will be made up of athletes who stood out in previous seasons for their performance, determination and enthusiasm, such as the Mexican gymnast Daniel Corral.

The broadcast, which is recorded in the Dominican Republic, will feature the participation of professional athletes, as well as passionate exercise fans, who must overcome impressive physical challenges. This new edition promises to be a “competition of legends”since the team members include winners from past seasons, as well as the most emblematic athletes of reality.

As part of the blue team, the production has confirmed the presence of the athlete Liliana Hernández, the athlete Macky González, the basketball player Andrea Medina, the functional training specialist Javi Márquez and the parkour athletes Ernesto Cázares and Andrés Fierro, known as “Velociraptor”.

While the red team, usually known as “The Famous”, It will be made up of gymnasts Daniel Corral and Ana Lagoas well as the basketball professional Nataly Gutiérrez, the Olympic canoeist Heliud Pulido, the soccer player Pato Araujo and Mati Álvarez, known in the broadcast as “Terminator.”

Where to see the premiere of the new season of Exatlón México?

The program hosted by Antonio Rosique will have its grand premiere this Monday, November 6 at 8:30 pm, Mexico time, via Azteca UNO. Those who are not in that country can follow the performance of the athletes of the red and blue teams through the official website of the television channel, where the signal is retransmitted in real time.