Daniel Cataño’s great goal that breaks an anti-record in Millionaires, video

Millonarios, who had put up an emerging roster in Santa Marta after their victory against Peñarol in Montevideo in the Copa Sudamericana (0-2), he had to appeal to several of his starters in the second half to tie the game against Unión Magdalena on date 15 of the League (1-1).

David Mackalister Silva, Óscar Cortés and Elvis Perlaza, in the middle of the game, and then Daniel Cataño, in the 60th minute, had to come on to straighten out a game that those led by Alberto Gamero did not play well in the first stage.

The tie at the Sierra Nevada stadium allows Millonarios to increase their unbeaten record in the League to ten games and remain in second place in the League, with 26 points.

Daniel Cataño’s free kick goal

Millonarios’ tying goal was scored by Cataño, from a free kick, in minute 75. Millos had started losing with a penalty from Isaac Camargo, at minute 38.

Cataño’s goal allowed Millonarios to break a very long streak. He had gone 114 league games without scoring a goal from a direct free kick.

The last record of a Millionaires score in this way dates from December 29, 2020, in the final match to qualify for the 2021 Copa Sudamericana, against Deportivo Cali, after winning the ‘Liguilla de eliminados’. That day Juan Camilo Salazar scored.

It should be remembered that Daniel Ruiz scored a goal from a free kick for Millonarios last year, but in the semifinal of the Copa Colombia, against Medellín. Millos was later crowned champion of that tournament by defeating Junior in the final.

SPORTS

