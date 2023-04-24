Daniel Cataño’s great goal that breaks an anti-record in Millionaires, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Daniel Cataño (10)
Nestor Gomez – WEATHER
Daniel Catano (10)
The midfielder scored in a 1-1 draw against Unión Magdalena in Santa Marta.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Millonarios, who had put up an emerging roster in Santa Marta after their victory against Peñarol in Montevideo in the Copa Sudamericana (0-2), he had to appeal to several of his starters in the second half to tie the game against Unión Magdalena on date 15 of the League (1-1).
David Mackalister Silva, Óscar Cortés and Elvis Perlaza, in the middle of the game, and then Daniel Cataño, in the 60th minute, had to come on to straighten out a game that those led by Alberto Gamero did not play well in the first stage.
The tie at the Sierra Nevada stadium allows Millonarios to increase their unbeaten record in the League to ten games and remain in second place in the League, with 26 points.
Daniel Cataño’s free kick goal
Millonarios’ tying goal was scored by Cataño, from a free kick, in minute 75. Millos had started losing with a penalty from Isaac Camargo, at minute 38.
Cataño’s goal allowed Millonarios to break a very long streak. He had gone 114 league games without scoring a goal from a direct free kick.
The last record of a Millionaires score in this way dates from December 29, 2020, in the final match to qualify for the 2021 Copa Sudamericana, against Deportivo Cali, after winning the ‘Liguilla de eliminados’. That day Juan Camilo Salazar scored.
It should be remembered that Daniel Ruiz scored a goal from a free kick for Millonarios last year, but in the semifinal of the Copa Colombia, against Medellín. Millos was later crowned champion of that tournament by defeating Junior in the final.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Daniel #Cataños #great #goal #breaks #antirecord #Millionaires #video
Leave a Reply