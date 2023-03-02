Contrary to showing regret, Alexander Montenegrothe individual who entered the field of play after circumventing one of the eastern stands at Manuel Murilo Toro on the day of a match between Deportes Tolima and Millonarios with the aim of attacking Daniel Cataño, continues to give people something to talk about for his outrageous action .

The 21-year-old has taken advantage of his social networks to try to minimize with memes and videos what he did during the last match he was able to see in the Tolima stadium.

One of them, in which he was seen walking around the Manuel Murillo Toro, caused the outrage of the journalist Andrea Guerrero, who shared a video expressing her anger against Montenegro, whom he described as “criminal and misfit” and then criticized for his new facet as a “content creator”.

“It’s embarrassing, nothing happens in this country”assured the communicator in her clip.

Before this publication, Montenegro reacted. And she did it in a mocking way.

“Criminals in Colombia do work”

Alejandro Montenegro, Tolima fan. Photo: Private file.

His first response was a photograph that he accompanied with the message “Criminals in Colombia do work”.

Then, on his Facebook account, he shared a video in which a doll appears ironically reciting what Andrea Guerrero said.

“Because of things how are you, I love the internet, any resemblance to reality is purely coincidental”commented Montenegro accompanying the recording.

Previously, the young man published a video in which he showed his images in different stadiums.

“For tabloid journalism that is only focused on sowing resentment and damaging a person’s image,” he said then.

Montenegro was sanctioned with a three-year ban to enter the stadiums and a fine of around 23 million pesos.

