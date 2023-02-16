Alexander Montenegrothe Tolima fan who attacked Daniel Catanoa Millonarios player, the Sunday before the game that could not be played, spoke this Thursday about what happened at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium.

The fan apologized again, as he did publicly, for his behavior.

He said that he is sorry, that it was an unthinkable act and that he hopes that he can have a gesture of peace to somehow make up for everything that has happened.

“If you think about it for a minute, you don’t do it,” said the fan to Blu Radio, about the impulse that led him to enter the field to hit the player.

“They have me in an image that is not, like I want to break the law and do what I want. Anyone can make a mistake,” he said.

The 21-year-old fan described himself as a non-violent person, assured that it was the first time he had faced an arrest like the one he experienced on Sunday.

“I let myself be carried away by the provocations that Daniel Cataño makes against the rostrum,” he said.

Meeting with Cataño?

Expulsion of Daniel Cataño

The fan, who received an initial punishment of 3 years without attending the stadium and a fine of 23 million pesos for his act, proposed an act of reconciliation.

“I think it would be very good to show the fans and the country that even if two people have a mistake, they can accept it by talking,” said Alejandro, proposing a meeting with Cataño to “dialogue… beyond the viral news about violence, make it viral for peace,” he said.

“That would be the most beautiful message for the children, for football,” he commented.

Tolima and Millonarios will face each other on March 29 after a decision by Dimayor.

