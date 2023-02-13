Alejandro Montenegro Diazwho attacked at the wheel of Millionaires Daniel Catañoapologized this Monday for his act.

The game of the fourth day of the Torneo Apertura was about to start when Cataño received a fist in the back from a fan who managed to enter the field by evading security, whom he chased and hit, for which Roldán showed him the red card.

(You may be interested: He is the Tolima fan who attacked Daniel Cataño, a Millonarios player)

(Shakira and Piqué: lawyer ‘turned on the fan’, leaked secrets of the agreement)

(Daniel Cataño: drastic decision against the fan who attacked him, video)

The Millonarios players and coaching staff decided to leave the field of play.

“This is football that corresponds to all of us, and our safety, of the coaching staff, of the players, is above anything (…) We have to set a precedent so that we educate ourselves as a society (…) we we have to take care of each other,” Millonarios captain David Macalister Silva told referee Roldán.

The aggressor

He millionaires buswhen leaving the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, was attacked by more misfits, who broke the windows with stones and endangered the integrity of the players.

Hours after the embarrassing event, the Ibagué Police identified as Dairo Alejandro Montenegro to Cataño’s aggressor.

Daniel Cataño is attacked. Photo: Taken from Win Sports +

It was reported that Montenegro spent the night at the Prosecutor’s Office. On social networks, the attacker presents himself as a college student Business Administration at the Minuto de Dios University, Ibagué headquarters, and says he is interested in the ventures. He also promotes tile businesses, women’s clothing and handicrafts.

This Monday, the first reactions of Montenegro were known, who apologized for what he did.

“I come before you to apologize. I let myself be carried away by the emotions that are experienced inside a football stadiumreactions that are not correct,” he said.

He added: “I think a mistake of mine could not stop a match. Those are the consequences of bad acts.”

(Aggressor from Cataño would be asking Tolima fans for money to pay a fine)

(Daniel Cataño: the sad message from his wife after the attack, video)

SPORTS