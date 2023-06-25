He celebrated with his entire family, in the middle of the pitch at El Campín, one year after one of the most difficult days of his life. On June 26, 2022, Daniel Felipe Cataño missed a penalty in the south arc of Murillo Toro, which could have given Deportes Tolima the title, also against Nacional.

Three minutes after that action, Cataño ended up sent off and Tolima lost the League final against the greens. The player, born in Bello (Antioquia), the fans of red wine and gold did not forgive him.

Cataño had to leave Tolima. Millionaires took him to Bogotá in exchange for the Venezuelan Eduardo Sosa. And the midfielder, from that moment on, became one of the most important players on the team.

His return to Ibagué was controversial. Tolima fans went to provoke him at the door of the hotel where Millonarios was concentrating, when the team went to play in January of this year. A fan entered the field and attacked him and Cataño hit him back. The game was not played and he had to pay three sanction dates.

Alejandro Montenegro, a Tolima fan who attacked Daniel Cataño. See also Millionaires gives important news about the health of Luis Carlos Ruiz Photo: Taken from Win Sports and social networks

In Millonarios he found his revenge: he was champion, and again, in a final against Nacional. And with an outstanding role, despite having a miserable ankle. Alberto Gamero was going to take him out and he didn’t let him.

“I suffered in the dressing room, in the room, receiving thousands of threats. But God changed everything”, Cataño told Win Sports in the dressing room, after the Olympic return. He was wearing a T-shirt with a verse from the Bible, Psalms 3: 3: “You are my God who lifts up my head”.

The figures of Daniel Cataño in the campaign of the star 16.

Cataño was not on the list of five collectors in the tiebreaker, but if it was his turn, he was willing.

“We had talked that if it was time to kick, they would kick, but we knew what had happened last year, the group always supported me, they helped me, they supported me and I knew we were going to win it,” he added.

SPORTS

More sports news