Concerns about the behavior of the bars in Colombian soccer were revived this Sunday, when a fan of the Sports Tolima entered the field of the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, in Ibagué, and attacked Daniel Catano, player of millionaires.

The soccer player ran after his attacker and hit him. The fan was detained by the Police and the Millos players, led by their captain, Mackalister Silva, decided not to play the match, accusing a lack of guarantees. Referee Wílmar Roldán decided to suspend the match and Dimayor rescheduled it for March 29.

The Disciplinary Committee of the championship met this Thursday to study the possible sanctions for the Ibagué square, for the fan and for Cataño, after deciding on Wednesday that there was no room for the possibilities of giving the points to either of the two teams, in a scenario of lack of guarantees, in the case of Millonarios, or the withdrawal of the rival, in the case of Tolima, by rescheduling the meeting.

🐷⚽🔵 “Our security is above anything else. We have to set a precedent so that we educate ourselves as a society” David Macalister Silva, Captain of Millionaires#LALIGAxWIN pic.twitter.com/me0ZRgONXh — Win Sports TV (@WinSportsTV) February 12, 2023

Also this Thursday, the captains of the professional teams met virtually, summoned by the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro), to analyze the episodes of violence that several teams have experienced in recent weeks.

In addition to what happened with Cataño, this Thursday there was an incident in Armenia between an official from the Institute of Recreation and Sports of Armenia (Imdera) and a player from Deportes Quindío. It should be remembered that this place is suspended due to the incidents in the second leg of the play-off for promotion against Atlético Huila.

The support of the footballers’ union for Daniel Cataño

In a statement, Acolfutpro expressed that the team captains supported the players’ decision not to play the game: “Regarding the events that occurred last Sunday in Ibagué, we exalt the integrity of our colleagues from Millonarios and Tolima, to take the determination not to play the game because there are no security guarantees”.

In addition, the players stated that they will not accept that Cataño receive any sports sanction: “We express our support and solidarity with our teammate Daniel Cataño, who was attacked by a vandal on the playing field of the Ibagué stadium and we do not accept any type of sanction that the disciplinary commissions of the Dimayor and the FCF would impose on him”.

In addition to expressing their concern about the recent acts of violence, they specifically referred to the case of Quindío. “We denounce the dangerous situation that our colleagues from the Deportes Quindío club are experiencing, who informed us about the threats received by some individuals, who appear hooded at their homes or at the training ground, pressing for one of the soccer players on the team to leave the city and warning that, if you do not, they will not answer for what may happen to you, ”says the document.

“We repudiate this new act of violence and we firmly support our comrades from Quindío, who since last January have been subjected to attacks and threats, for which we ask the civil and police authorities of the city of Armenia and the department of Quindío to provide all security guarantees to them and their families,” he adds.

Regarding the actions to prevent these events from happening again, Acolfutpro said: “Yesterday (Wednesday) we reiterated our request to the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Sports, as well as the FCF and Dimayor, to convene a urgent meeting with the National Commission for Safety, Comfort and Coexistence in Soccer, so that with the participation of ACOLFUTPRO this problem can be discussed and together, we can generate a public policy and criminal legal mechanisms to root out violence against our football.

