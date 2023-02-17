Daniel Catanoa Millonarios player, has not yet received a sanction for the altercation he experienced on Sunday with the fan of the tolima who attacked him and to which he responded, before the game on date 4 of the League.

Well, in the meantime, the player was summoned to testify this Friday in Ibagué, to give his defense of what happened in the stadium Manuel Murillo Toro.

Cataño, to declare

Expulsion of Daniel Cataño

The director of Justice of Ibagué, Aurelio Reyesconfirmed that this Friday the player must appear to render defenses within the sanctioning administrative process that is being carried out for assaulting the fan.

“The summons of the soccer player Daniel Cataño was ordered to render his defense within the sanctioning administrative procedure and his arguments for why he attacked, since decree 079 of 2012 does not make a distinction between players and fans but any person and that is the assessment made by the authority to summon defenses”, said the official in statements reproduced by local media in Ibagué.

The appointment is for this Friday at 9 am before the Eighth Municipal Inspection, located in the House of Justice of Ibagué.

In addition, he indicated that if he does not appear at the summons, the player is exposed to an economic fine between 20 and 100 current legal minimum wages.

“In the event that it does not appear without a just cause, what the Police inspector can do in this case is to accept as true the facts that gave rise to this behavior that is being accused of them and based on the evidence provided, he will proceed to adopt the substantive decision that can be a fine between 20 and 100 current legal minimum wages, “he added.

The mayor’s office had already summoned him

After what happened on Sunday, the very Ibagué mayor’s office summoned the player to render defenses within the sanctioning administrative process that is being carried out for the attack on a Tolima fan, as confirmed by the Secretary of Government of Ibagué, Milton Respo.

Meanwhile, Cataño is also exposed to possible sanctions from the Dimayor Disciplinary Committee, which held a special session this Thursday and has not yet issued its resolution on this case.

Cataño is implicated because he responded to the fan’s aggression, who for his part received an initial punishment of 3 years without attending the sports venue and a fine of more than 20 million pesos.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

