The attack by a Deportes Tolima fan on Daniel Catano, Millionaires player, this Sunday joined a list of incidents carried out by fans and that have tarnished the development of the professional League.

The game could not start: after the hit of Alejandro Montenegro, a follower of the Tolima, Cataño chased him and answered him. the captain of Millionaires, Mackalister Silva, spoke to the referee Wilmar Roldan and told him that there were no guarantees to play.

“For us, the integrity of our teammate, of our soccer colleagues is above anything else,” he said.

Mackalister Silva celebrates his goal. Photo: Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO

What will happen to the points of the game Tolima vs. millionaires

In addition to the sanctions that the Ibagué plaza may receive, the Tolima fan like Cataño, is expected this Tuesday, after 6 in the afternoon, the Disciplinary Committee of the championship will meet to decide what will happen to the game.

While César Camargo, president of Tolima, was emphatic that he is going to ask for the points, considering that Millonarios left the field without justification and that there were guarantees to play the game, the president of the blue club, Enrique Camacho, believes that it is necessary to sit a precedent.

“There are things that are above three points and that is that a show can be carried out with harmony, tranquility and peace,” Camacho told Caracol Radio yesterday.

The report of the referee Wílmar Roldán

The key element for the Committee’s deliberation will be the report of referee Wílmar Roldán. EL TIEMPO knew the key part of that report about the meeting.



“Taking into account the act of violence, which occurred due to the lack of security guarantees, we decided as the refereeing team to suspend the start of the game,” Roldán says in his report.

That sentence proves Millonarios right in his decision to leave the playing field and go to the dressing room: it reinforces the argument that there were no necessary guarantees after the fan’s abrupt entrance to the field.

In addition, the fact that Roldan talks about suspending the start of the game opens the doors for the game to be rescheduled by Dimayor and thus prevent points from being awarded on the desk.

It is pending to know what will be the sporting punishment that Cataño will face. If the Committee considers that there was aggression against the public, the suspension would be between four and ten games.

In addition, the Secretary of Government of Ibagué, Milton Restrepo, assured in El Alargue, of Caracol Radio, that Cataño could have a long ban on entering any stadium in the country.

“It literally says physical aggression, the fine will be between 20 and 100 current legal minimum wages, and the prohibition to enter sports venues for a period between three and five years. The rule is clear, it does not distinguish between player or citizen, simply that it occurs physical or verbal aggression inside or during a sporting event,” he said.

