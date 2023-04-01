Daniel Cataño cannot turn the page after the aggression he received from a supposed fan in the match between Tolima and Millonarios, in Ibagué, at the beginning of February. The player from the Bogotá team returned to the capital of Tolima this Wednesday and experienced endless emotions.

First, he was supported by players from both teams to send a message of peace after the attacks in which he was the protagonist.

Then, he was key in the Millonarios tie, when he created the own goal play that gave the ambassador team the advantage. His performance, in general, was outstanding.

However, the night ended bitterly when he received in the dressing room of the Manuel Murillo Toro de Ibagué stadium the visit of the local authorities, who were waiting to board him.

The municipal security secretary, Milton Restrepo, accompanied by plainclothes police officers, personally informed the player of the process that is open to him and that he will be notified so that he can attend to present defenses together with his lawyers.

And before this proceeding, Millionaires decided to send a communication to the Ombudsman’s Office, an entity that did not take long to pronounce itself.

(You can read: Daniel Cataño: Millionaires’ strong reaction to the scandal in the dressing room of Ibagué).

The harassment to which the Ibagué administration is subjecting Daniel Cataño is UNAUDITED! Now they go into the team dressing room to notify the player of a summons. SHAME at the level that POLITICS is escalating. Ah yes, the orondo aggressor through the streets… pic.twitter.com/qBTklhURs1 – LosMillonarios.Net ( LM.Net ) (@losmillonarios) March 30, 2023

The Ombudsman’s Office pronounces

Daniel Cataño with the Mayor’s official.

In his letter to the Ombudsman, Millonarios requested an accompaniment for Cataño “given the atypicality of the facts.”

“We request that special accompaniment be available to the police process that the player Cataño is intended to follow and that his rights as a victim be guaranteed” (sic), expressed the president of Millonarios, Enrique Camacho, in a letter addressed to Ernesto Lucena, delegated defender for the Protection of the Right to Sports, in the Ombudsman’s Office.

After receiving the letter this Friday, Lucena noted on Twitter: “From the Ombudsman

We will provide support so that due process is respected and the corresponding regulations are applied in this case.”.

The summons to Cataño

Expulsion of Daniel Cataño

As EL TIEMPO learned, Cataño must appear to render defenses about what happened on April 21.

At the club and for the player himself there was discomfort due to the way the footballer was approached, even with a police presence.

“It was as if he were a criminal, they interrogated him and recorded him…”, said a source present in the dressing room.

SPORTS

More news