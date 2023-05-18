Thursday, May 18, 2023
Daniel Cataño: Millionaires gives an official report on the steering wheel injury

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2023
in Sports
Daniel Cataño: Millionaires gives an official report on the steering wheel injury


Millionaires vs. America Mineiro. In action, Daniel Cataño.

Photo:

Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

Millionaires vs. America Mineiro. In action, Daniel Cataño.

The player was injured in the match against La Equidad

bad news for millionaires. This Wednesday the blue team suffered the loss of one of its main players, Daniel Catanodue to injury.

(You may be interested: Alberto Gamero explodes due to Cataño’s injury: “If it’s my fault, I’ll throw it out”)

In the match on date 20, the last of the round-robin phase, against La Equidad, the midfielder had to be replaced averaging minute 40 of the first half.

the player of millionaires suffered a lack of John Rojas on the right ankle. The footballer himself requested the change and would have left immediately for a medical center for his review.

Medical part

The images remained with the steering wheel, who could not support his right foot, and after the meeting, at a press conference, the first diagnosis was made known.

“Of what happened with Daniel Catano What we know is that it could be an ankle sprain. We are going to wait for the time the club’s medical department gives us”, said the coach Alberto Gamero.

This Thursday the club issued a statement explaining the situation of the footballers, although without going into details.

Millonarios FC informs that, after performing the corresponding diagnostic tests, Daniel Cataño suffered a grade two sprain in the ankle of his right leg in this Wednesday’s match against Equidad. The player has already started his recovery process. Disability according to evolution”, says the club.

cataño the start of the home runs is lost, this Saturday against Medellín, and the Copa Sudamericana match on Tuesday against Peñarol.

SPORTS

