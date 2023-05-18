Daniel Cataño: Millionaires gives an official report on the steering wheel injury

bad news for millionaires. This Wednesday the blue team suffered the loss of one of its main players, Daniel Catanodue to injury.

In the match on date 20, the last of the round-robin phase, against La Equidad, the midfielder had to be replaced averaging minute 40 of the first half.

the player of millionaires suffered a lack of John Rojas on the right ankle. The footballer himself requested the change and would have left immediately for a medical center for his review.

Ⓜ️⚽️ “I feel a little sore, normal from the blow but we are calm. I always came out a little limited after the play but with the passing of the minutes I can walk. We hope to be there as soon as possible” Daniel Cataño pic.twitter.com/G1FzLdfNBZ — Pasion Albiazul (@PasionAlbiazulO) May 18, 2023

Medical part

The images remained with the steering wheel, who could not support his right foot, and after the meeting, at a press conference, the first diagnosis was made known.

“Of what happened with Daniel Catano What we know is that it could be an ankle sprain. We are going to wait for the time the club’s medical department gives us”, said the coach Alberto Gamero.



This Thursday the club issued a statement explaining the situation of the footballers, although without going into details.

“Millonarios FC informs that, after performing the corresponding diagnostic tests, Daniel Cataño suffered a grade two sprain in the ankle of his right leg in this Wednesday’s match against Equidad. The player has already started his recovery process. Disability according to evolution”, says the club.

cataño the start of the home runs is lost, this Saturday against Medellín, and the Copa Sudamericana match on Tuesday against Peñarol.

SPORTS

