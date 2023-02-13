The compromise between Tolima and Millionaires could not play on Sunday after the attack on the player of the Bogota club, Daniel Catanoby a fan of the local team who entered the field seconds before the initial whistle.

Cataño was surprised by the fan who entered the field and hit him on the back, which caused the reaction of the blue midfielder, who was expelled by the judge, Wilmar Roldan.

The spirits had been heated since the previous day, Saturday, when the Bogota team arrived at the facilities of the concentration hotel, where Cataño was insulted by the Tolima fans.

the antecedent

Before entering the hotel, Cataño responded to the verbal attacks with a gesture, which provoked the reaction of the fans who were there.

Cataño is not forgiven for missing a penalty in the final Tolima vs. National on June 26, 2022, which could be the fourth star for the cast of ibagué

The Millionaires bus, when leaving the stadium Manuel Murillo Torowas attacked by more misfits, who with losses broke the windows and endangered the integrity of the players.

Daniel Cataño is attacked. Photo: Taken from Win Sports +

Hours after the embarrassing event, the Ibagué Police identified Cataño’s attacker as Dairo Alejandro Montenegro.

The soccer player, according to the Ibagué Metropolitan Police, filed the complaint for personal injuries.

“We hope that the pertinent actions advance by the State agencies,” he told Blu Radio Carlos German Oviedo LampreyCommander of the Ibagué Metropolitan Police.

