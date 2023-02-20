Bad, all bad.

Bad the gross fan of Tolima who attacked Daniel Catano.

Mal Cataño running around him and answering him when the moron ran away. That is no longer self defense. It’s retaliation. It’s revenge.

All wrong

mal tolimaconcerned about his points and ticket offices and not about the violence of his fans in his match, under his responsibility for being his organization.

Bad the Dimayor for its fragile and permissive regulations, and for being more concerned that a dispute over points not be created.

Expulsion of Daniel Cataño

Bad the Football Federation for his utter indifference. Although, the truth is, nothing is expected of the Federation.

Mal Alberto GameroMillionaires coach, for wanting to play if they let Cataño get in.

Mal Wilmar Roldanwho wanted to play the game at all costs, accepted the security guarantees of the Police on national TV, insisted on playing the game, served as a mediator and in his report he wrote that he decided not to play due to lack of guarantees.

Bad the Association of Soccer Playerswhich uses this case to advance its goal of achieving collective bargaining, which is another matter.

Wílmar Roldán expels Daniel Cataño. Photo: Taken from the broadcast of Win Sports +

With the Association, the former soccer players who on radio and TV justify Cataño’s aggression against the imbecile who attacked him and ask not to punish him despite his reaction.

They speak from the commonplace of a misunderstood ‘legitimate defense’ and, as children of a sick society, they encourage everyone to apply the ‘law of retaliation‘ and take justice into your own hand. Something totally unacceptable.

“Self-defense operates to ‘repel’, so to speak, an unjust aggression that is current or imminent. In this case, the fan hits the footballer and runs away. He runs away. The player, then, chases him and attacks him: that is no longer ‘legitimate defense’ because the aggression has already happened, the other was already fleeing. He happens with, for example, thieves who steal, flee and a few blocks away they are grabbed and beaten even by the victim of the robbery. That is no longer legitimate defense,” explains Diana Muñoz, a renowned criminal lawyer and university professor who actively participates in the media and social networks.

Bad, all bad. Bad the Secretary of Government of Ibagué who, to ingratiate himself with his people, accused Cataño to tie the game with the brute aggressor.

Alejandro Montenegro, Tolima fan. Photo: Private file.

bad the government ministry that neither splits nor lends the ax. What happened to the plans that you announced since 2017 for investment in security in 5 stadiums in the country?

Pure rhetoric. Words, words, words, just words…

Very bad the astonishing indifference of the ‘fans of good’. For them everything is a persecution against their team because, as long as they don’t get touched, well, let’s applaud when they hit a player. With Martin Luther King, does not terrify the evil of bad people. The indifference of ‘good people’ terrifies.

Bad bad press fans who warmed up their peers against Cataño.

Bad for the press complicit in the system that evades the responsibility of football and shields the negligence of the team owners.

The worst of all…

But bad, very bad, very bad, football itself, the one that from its leaders and teams continues to turn a blind eye, that lives with the violent and worries more about the punticos and their little box office instead of doing it for their own employees.

Soccer, the clubs and their leaders sponsor smoke extinguishers, flags, give stands, logistics, tickets and trips, and then come out with their hypocritical speech against violence. Whitewashed tombs.

The sanctions of the Disciplinary Committee in the Dimayor They are the ones that he could take with that weak, pusillanimous and evasive code of penalties with the clubs. Bad, all bad.

To complete, the Bogota Government Secretariat (not the IDRDwhich has been emphatic in pointing out that it is a political decision of that office) finished the family gallery of Millionaires (a child and an adult with a ticket) to give them to the brave bar Comandos Azules.

Seriously, bad, all bad.MELUK TELLS HIM

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

