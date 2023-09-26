Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Daniel Cataño and the unusual response to a Nacional fan

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Daniel Cataño and the unusual response to a Nacional fan

Daniel Cataño

Daniel Cataño celebrates Millonarios’ 1-0 victory over Nacional.

Photo:

Twitter: @MillosFCOficial

Daniel Cataño celebrates Millonarios’ 1-0 victory over Nacional.

The Millonarios player exploded.

Millionaires won 1-2 Envigado and reached the group of the top eight in the standings.

The ambassador has been raising his level and achieving positive results to qualify for the semi-final home runs. Thus, there is a good atmosphere between players, coaching staff and fans.

The happened

This Monday, Daniel Catano She went viral for a reaction she had on her Instagram account, after publishing a special photo with her daughter; An Atlético Nacional fan wanted to take advantage of the publication to joke and remind her of something from her past.

“Thank you for the 17th,” wrote the purslane fan, reminding Cataño that he missed a penalty in a final against Nacional, and in that same match the green team became champion of the League.

However, Cataño had an unusual and masterful response, and returned the memory to the fan: “And thank you for the 16”, remembering the recent star of Millonarios in a historic final against Atlético Nacional, in which Jarlan Barrera missed a decisive penalty.
Recommended

