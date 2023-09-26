Daniel Cataño and the unusual response to a Nacional fan

Millionaires won 1-2 Envigado and reached the group of the top eight in the standings.

The ambassador has been raising his level and achieving positive results to qualify for the semi-final home runs. Thus, there is a good atmosphere between players, coaching staff and fans.

(‘The goal singer’ looked bad in the broadcast of Junior vs Tolima: serious mistake)

(Shakira receives fierce work attack: ‘She was stingy… they don’t know what Piqué suffered’)

The happened

This Monday, Daniel Catano She went viral for a reaction she had on her Instagram account, after publishing a special photo with her daughter; An Atlético Nacional fan wanted to take advantage of the publication to joke and remind her of something from her past.

“Thank you for the 17th,” wrote the purslane fan, reminding Cataño that he missed a penalty in a final against Nacional, and in that same match the green team became champion of the League.

However, Cataño had an unusual and masterful response, and returned the memory to the fan: “And thank you for the 16”, remembering the recent star of Millonarios in a historic final against Atlético Nacional, in which Jarlan Barrera missed a decisive penalty.

(Nairo Quintana: reasons why the Lidl Trek team will not hire him)