Daniel Carvalho, representative to the Chamber for Antioquia, in his office, on October 19, 2022. VANNESSA JIMENEZ

In the office of Congressman Daniel Carvalho smells of marijuana. Marijuana and the other plants that he has on his desk. All over the place there are several bushes scattered. He says that the cannabis one cost him about 25,000 pesos and that he found it in a nursery when he went looking for something to decorate his space with in the Congress building. The 43-year-old House representative from Antioquia became famous last week when he told his fellow congressmen that he has been smoking marijuana for 25 years. “Bareto, we call him in Medellin,” he corrects. He says that that day he expected to make a technical intervention, “which would surely have been very boring”, but the debate gave him the opportunity to talk about your personal experience.

The politician said that he has smoked for more than 20 years and launched a message against stigmatization. He said that being a consumer has not prevented him from studying ― “and always having the best grades” ―, nor from being a good son or a good friend. He denounced the persecution of consumers in Colombia as a threat to freedom. “I decided to speak spontaneously and remembered something that I have thought since I entered politics. And it is that politics is a theater and Congress is the priority stage of politics. The story he told, his story, is real, but he doesn’t deny that he got into character. He had an open microphone to talk about a topic that matters to him and he took advantage of it. Before becoming a congressman he was a councilman, waiter, theater actor and writer. Writing led him into politics. He says that at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, the stories of the trip that he published on his Facebook page made him popular among soccer fans. As a fan of Deportivo Independiente Medellín, he already had a large group of followers, but Brazil changed everything.

“When Colombia qualified for the last game, against Brazil, I was already running out of money and I announced that I would return it. The people, who wanted me to stay to continue writing, collected money and sent it to me”. He says that this support from people who did not even know him made him believe that he could aspire to an election with votes. The closest thing was the City Council to him because he had been doing activism for several years to find solutions to the violence of the brave bars in the stadiums. He was a well-known figure among the barristas and when he returned to Medellín he began to work on his candidacy. “I had no idea about anything, I didn’t know how it worked,” he admits. But he won. He was twice elected councilman, the second time he did not finish the term because he wanted to run for Congress.

“I am never thinking about the election that follows. I never wanted to be a politician. In reality, everything happened. I always tell my team that it is a privilege that people vote for us to be who we are. Not to pretend.” He says that after he spoke about his consumption, he received messages from people who supported his candidacy thanking him for “speaking for so many.” One of the principles of his political proposal is freedom and in that sense he framed the speech that made Colombia talk about marijuana. He says that he tried it for the first time in the Army, when he served in the military. “Since then, it’s not like I’ve been smoking all day, every day,” he says. He does it from time to time, especially at night. He doesn’t consider it his vice. “My vices are cigarettes and punctuality.”

As he said in his speech in Congress, he reiterates that Colombia is a country of prejudice and that is why the reaction to his “revelation” did not surprise him. “Everyone suspected it, right?”, and he laughs. Carvalho has long dreadlocks that he began to grow 20 years ago, he almost always dresses in jeans and sneakers, and he has tattoos. He has everything for anyone to suspect ― “he was always the one the police searched for,” he says. “I have never received so much media attention. I was a councilor for Medellín for six years, I was a theater actor. Anyway, I’m used to the public gaze, but I’ve never had so much attention, especially on such a personal subject”. He says that they have called him ugly, that he looks old, that you can see how “marijuana” he is. Carvalho takes it with grace, he believes that he is part of the debate.

Daniel Carvalho, representative to the Chamber for Antioquia, in the window of his office in Congress, on October 19. VANNESSA JIMENEZ

“I think it was a very valuable discussion, even colleagues from the Democratic Center, who disagree with me, came to tell me that they liked what I had said. Here we have believed the idea that politics is to eliminate those who think differently, and I believe the opposite, ”says Carvalho, whose interest in politics awoke when he lived in Paris. “I had never voted, I didn’t care about politics, but in France I discovered a highly politicized society, with strikes all the time, people are always talking about politics.” He was 23 years old, had just graduated as a civil engineer, and was looking for what to do with his life. In Paris he worked as an actor for the films of a friend who was studying cinema and was a waiter. He “saw clients discussing politics and thought they were going to kill each other, but in the end they just screamed.” Carvalho had lived through the time of the violence of the Medellin cartel. Although he grew up in a wealthy neighborhood and studied at a private college and university, the environment was violent. “I realized that it was possible to discuss politics without attacking each other,” he says.

Carvalho has always spoken stuck. He says that he pronounces the r differently because he has a very long frenulum. As a teenager he stuttered, “like James (for James Rodríguez) I messed up. At 15, 16 years old I was dying of grief when I spoke to a woman, but the theater definitely changed my life because not only did it take away the shame of speaking, but it also helped me to know myself better”. In college he stripped for a play and after that he never felt ashamed again.

When he landed in politics in Medellín, he did so accompanied by Federico Gutiérrez, as part of the list for the council of the then independent candidate for mayor. They both won, became friends and worked together until the FARC peace process separated them. Fico did not support the negotiated solution with the guerrillas and Carvalho did. “It was a progressive break, first about peace, then he began to flirt with the Uribista electorate of Medellín, when he got it into his head that he wanted to be president, and that led us to different discussions, but never in a rude way.” He came to Congress with Ingrid Betancourt’s movement, Oxygen Green, which ended up expelling him and Humberto de la Calle for “incompatibilities” with the party. Since then, he and De la Calle have worked together, one from the Senate and the other from the House. “I love this relationship with Humberto. He is like Don Quixote and Sancho country”. They are the sympathetic duo of Congress.

Expelled and without a party, they have formed a couple who have worked on projects such as the one that seeks to eliminate compulsory military service. A similar theme brought them together a few years ago when Carvalho gave a speech at the Council that went viral – not as much as this week – and De la Calle sought him out. ”It was an intervention in which he denounced the abuses of the police, but understanding that the police are also victims of abuse in their training. I was a soldier and I know that the training of the military and the police is based on violence and humiliation”.

From his life as a soldier, Carvalho remembers the first time he smoked marijuana as a minor anecdote. He says that he had colleagues who preferred not to leave the battalion on leave day, when they could finally visit their families, because they had no food at home. Poverty is one of the arguments used by Carvalho and De la Calle to eliminate compulsory military service, since they point out that 99% of the people who are recruited are poor.

Daniel Carvalho is part of a renewed Congress. Especially the House of Representatives, where he is, is full of people who are doing politics for the first time. 70% are new faces. “The fact that there is inexperience in politics does not seem bad at all, that is what the renewal is about. That someone knows a lot means that he does it well”. He does not consider himself a influencer as are many of his colleagues, but he acknowledges that he has been able to do politics thanks to social networks. “I am part of that too. I came to politics through social networks, I would be wrong to criticize the influencers. I believe that their presence also represents today’s society, where we connect and inform ourselves and argue through digital media. Is influencer policy bad? No. There are good people and there are mediocre people”.

He does not know if he wants to dedicate his whole life to politics, but he says that he has enjoyed these months in Congress and he likes living in Bogotá, despite the cold. “It hits me very hard, I’m very skinny, very from hot land, but I like it.” He says that the color of the city center reminds him of Paris. “It’s the same little yellow,” and he looks out the window. This afternoon it rains and the sky is grey.

The last week his name has been in the center of media attention for having spoken openly about marijuana use. But the most difficult date was at her house. The first weekend after his intervention, he visited his mother in Medellin and she was not as happy as he was. “My mom is 70 years old, so for her this was something like okay, I accept it, but it’s hard for everyone to find out. In the house, in 43 years, we had never talked about this, ”he says calmly, now that she has had that conversation postponed for so long. Marijuana has not been for Carvalho “the door to harder drugs”, as those who want to prohibit consumption say. “It was actually the doorway to Pink Floyd music and salsa.” The congressman with the dreadlocks is also a dancer.

