The mind is nothing more than “a collection of computing processes like those of a computer, which are developed on a carbon basis.” The much-loved “I,” “a ‘narrative center of gravity,’ a very convenient fiction that allows us to integrate various neural streams of data.” “The soul is made of lots of little robots,” which would be our neurons. They are phrases and concepts coined by Daniel C. Dennett (Boston, 1942), one of the most renowned and controversial current philosophers, famous for his crusade against religions, which he accuses of generating fanatics. His atheist proselytism—not very effective in his family, since his sister is a priest of a Christian church—has led him to be included among the so-called “four horsemen of the anti-apocalypse,” along with Richard Dawkins, the late Christopher Hitchens and Sam Harris, but The scope of his thinking is much greater. Dennett has delved into the nature of consciousness from an evolutionary perspective, bringing new ideas to philosophy in understandable language.

Emeritus Professor of Philosophy at Tufts University (Massachusetts), where he has taught for half a century, and director of its Center for Cognitive Studies, he is known for his skills as a debater and for the informative scope of the twenty books he has published. With the last one, a memoir titled I’ve Been Thinking (I have been thinking, without Spanish edition), wants to record that what is truly exciting “is the magic of life as evolution, the magic of our brain evolving between our ears,” as he recently confessed to The New York Times. Therefore, “miracles are not needed, just understanding the world as it truly is.”

The son of a historian and diplomat and a professor dedicated to publishing, Dennett seemed destined from the beginning for the academic world. He graduated in Philosophy from Harvard University, and received his doctorate from Oxford with a groundbreaking thesis, Content and awareness (Gedisa, 1996), work with several revised editions, translated into various languages. His curiosity has also led him, from a very young age, to try countless activities. He practices drawing, sculpture, is a jazz pianist, skilled navigator, computer engineer and successful lecturer. Married and father of two adopted children who have given him five grandchildren, he managed a farm in the State of Maine with his wife for many years, where he made his own cranberry liqueur and an apple brandy.

In his memoirs, in addition to summarizing his philosophical and scientific adventures, Dennett confesses. He speaks, modestly, of the pain over the loss of the child that he and his wife were expecting shortly after their marriage, or of the serious heart attack that put him on the verge of death, and that was resolved thanks to the artificial aorta that he received. placed in 2006. That year one of his most controversial books was published: Breaking the spell: Religion as a natural phenomenon (Katz Editors), appeared in Spanish in 2009, a work in which Dennett came to explain religion as a byproduct of our biological evolution. “Those were times when the discussion between evolutionists and creationists was at a high point,” Alejandro Katz, director of that Argentine publishing house, points out by email. “Although it was strictly a discussion of the Anglo-Saxon sphere, the ideas and arguments developed by Dennett” were also of interest in the Spanish-speaking world.

With the long white beard of a biblical patriarch, Dennett not only lambasts believers, he also irritates his colleagues by denying the very basis of the philosophy of mind. He “he questions whether there is anything ineffable about the subjective experience of sensations, that aspect of consciousness that, technically, is known as qualia“, says by email the philosopher Josefa Toribio, professor at the Institució Catalana de Recerca i Estudis Avançats (ICREA) of the University of Barcelona, ​​a friend of hers for years. For Dennett, “the very idea of qualia, as commonly understood, is illusory.” Toribio praises the American philosopher’s ability “to present complex philosophical ideas in a way that is understandable to the non-specialist public,” and highlights “his commitment to naturalism, his integration of scientific knowledge into philosophical debates, and his ability to challenge wisdom.” conventional with innovative and suggestive ideas.”

One of the topics that interests and worries him the most is Artificial Intelligence, and he is in favor of quarantining the findings of this new technology before applying them massively. The progress is exponential and he does not doubt that in a few decades conscious robots can be created, something that he considers undesirable. After all, we don’t even know what evolutionary benefits consciousness has brought us, assuming it has any function, as the philosopher admitted in an interview published three years ago in Tufts Now, his university’s magazine. “Perhaps it is nothing more than a source of affliction,” she ventured. “Perhaps it has evolved as a kind of ballast that we have to drag around. Or maybe there is something that benefits us and awareness is the price we pay to have it.”

