The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the second series from Marvel Studios for Disney Plus, showed us a world stripped of Captain America after Avengers: endgame. As we saw, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes seek to keep the legacy of the superhero alive even if it means facing the same Government of the United States.

With just two episodes left, viewers are immersed in the story. Much of the credit goes to John Walker, the character played by Wyatt Russel who earned the hatred of fans after introducing himself as the illegitimate successor to Captain America.

“It’s flattering. They just hate it! It was fun being Marvel’s punching bag for a while ”, were the words of the actor who was forced to close his social networks after constant hateful messages and even death threats.

The funny thing is that Barón Zemo, the villain of Captain America: civil war, won the affection of the fans by presenting himself as an ally of the protagonists. In an interview for Sensacine, the actor who brings it to life, Daniel Brühl, spoke about how the roles were reversed.

“You never know how the fans are going to respond. Crazy things can happen. Avalanches of criticism … Nor Wyatt [Russell] you should worry too much. I have worked with him and he is a super intelligent, endearing and very sure of himself. I think people will like it [el nuevo Capitán América]. I don’t think you have to worry there, ”he explained.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – official synopsis

The series will tell the story of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after the events of Avengers: endgame. In addition, it will be possible to see how the United States Government denies Falcon to be the new Captain America and imposes a soldier to carry the shield and costume of the hero.