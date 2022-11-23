Daniel Bisogno 49-year-old, apparently is not having a good time, since her fiancé jesus castillo 24, he is supposedly very upset because the former does not give him his place as a couple in front of the media, since apparently the famous one continues hiding the romance, since he does not want to make it public.

Although Daniel Bisogno has not said anything about their relationship, at least in Ventaneando, some paparazzi have caught him very loving with his lover, but as previously stated, the show host does not want to talk about their relationship.

The young man is so upset that according to the communicator he has already given him an apartment in Mexico City, in addition to a trip to Europe, but according to social networks this has not been enough to contain the young man’s annoyance.

As expected, the fans and not so much of said public figure have already given their point of view and most of them let the alleged affected person know that at first they should not have formalized an affair with the young man, because they believe that they are only with him out of interest.

“Well, what else can you expect for the boyfriend, to have it from his SUGAR DADY, or little do you think it’s out of love”, “And the kid isn’t stupid, he wants marriage, to have rights if the Bisogno fails or if he They separate. It had already taken time to remove the nails, “they write on social networks.

It is worth mentioning that this character has been characterized by giving everything to some celebrities in the show program that leads next to Pati Chapoy.