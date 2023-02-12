Mexico.- Recently, Yuridia and ‘windowing‘ have staged a quarrel after the Sonoran singer assured that Pati Chapoy called her ‘fat’ and that the evening newspaper created a smear campaign against him.

It all happened after Pati Chapoy revived that the entertainment show of Aztec TV and the interpreter of ‘I already forgot you’ maintain a bad relationshipso the artist did not remain silent and went out to declare that received criticism about his body at the show.

We recommend you read…

But that’s not all, rather, according to Yuridia, the reporters from ‘Ventaneando’ they used to harass his familyin addition to having caused her strong emotional damage due to the remarks in the evening newspaper, something that made her think that death would be something better.

Faced with the controversy, the program’s drivers have already come out in defense of Pati Chapoy, who have assured that the 28-year-old singer may have misinterpreted the comments they have made about her.

We recommend you read…

However, various videos have been circulating through the social networks where it is clear that indeed the program did unprofessional comments to Yuridiaand where it is even shown that the reporters followed the famous brothers to the door of their house even when they said they did not want to give statements.

But it seems that even with the tests, ‘Ventaneando’ does not give up and has begun to justify criticism that in the past they did to the Mexican star.

In fact, drivers have come to ensure that in the past they had no idea that speaking ill of a person’s physical appearance was not right, guaranteeing that today they are no longer like that.

However, in one of the videos that has been going around the Internet, Daniel Bisogno was speaking badly about the body of María José in one of the most recent broadcasts of ‘Ventaneando’, where he assures that they did not want to offend the artist, but that the costumes they put on him “did not favor him”.

Initially, the actor also said that María José needed a visit to the nutritionist, but Chapoy told him that he was the one who was overweight, and he said that at least he did not deny it.

“She can feel that she is very well, how good. What we saw on stage is either bad costumes, or they dress her badly or something happens but she looked chubby, that’s the reality. She looked boxy, that’s what. Nothing more”, explained Bisogno, to which Pedro Sola replied: “Cuadrilona”.

The justification that Daniel Bisogno used in his defense for having also called the interpreter of ‘I prefer to be his lover’ fat caused the annoyance and pleasure of Internet users, as they assure that the end of Ventaneando is coming.

“Friends, the end of VENTANANDO has finally arrived”, “it is the END OF VENTANEDO…in the middle of 2023”, “Who in their right mind watches Ventaneando”, are among the most outstanding comments.