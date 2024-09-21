A little over two weeks ago, television host Daniel Bisogno underwent a liver transplant due to a liver problem. (fatty liver as a result of his excessive alcohol consumption), which caused him very serious health problems since last year. After being on the waiting list, he received the great news that there was a donor and went to a hospital in Mexico City for the operation, which lasted approximately six hours and was successful, however, Shortly after being discharged, he returned to the hospital due to a bacteria in his blood..

His brother, the television host Alejandro Bisogno, said on the program “Ventaneando” that Daniel was in intensive care, not because he was seriously ill, but because he must be closely monitored due to the liver transplant he received.. “Everything points to it being a bacteria that is growing in his blood, it is a bacteria that grows in the stomach of any person, we all have positive and negative bacteria, but being immunosuppressed, one of these bacteria that grow in his stomach, began to grow more than normal and right now they have him on antibiotics. Daniel is in the hospital, but he is not seriously ill, in fact, Daniel is fine, he had tests done on everything, all his parameters are fine, simply, There is a bacteria that needs to be closely monitored”.

Later, the same Daniel Bisogno He sent an audio to his colleagues at “Ventaneando”, in which He mentioned that he was doing well and that the doctors were amazed at how quickly he was recovering.“They are doing ultrasounds on me every day, checking for absolutely everything, bacteria, viruses, to make sure everything is okay, everything is going well, the doctors are amazed at my ability to improve and my speed at that.” He also said that they would move him to intermediate care.

The official version is that Daniel Bisogno51 years old, He is in good health, recovering from the liver transplant and the bacteria in his blood.. Nevertheless, One of the hosts of the show Kadri Paparazzi (broadcast on YouTube), gave another version, assuring that the host of “Ventaneando” is supposedly in very poor health and has undergone other surgeries..

“He’s had two operations already, one of them was for a blood clot, all these branches that the graft has, which is where the blood and fluids pass, a clot formed in one of them, they had to go in for a catheterization, he’s had two (catheterizations) already, a specialist explains to me, that a case like this is very serious because a very high percentage of quality of life is lost, because a part of the organ is lost and it stops working,” commented “the wolf”, host of Kadri Paparazzi.

Apparently, Daniel Bisogno is reportedly suffering from hepatic arterial thrombosis. “’El muñe’ is in a very delicate condition, the transplanted organ could have suffered approximately 40 to 50 percent damage, the specialist pointed out that it is possible for blood clots to form after a liver transplant, which is known as hepatic arterial thrombosis, this complication can occur in up to six out of 10 patients.” So far, the relatives of the host of “Ventaneando” have not given a new update on his health status.

